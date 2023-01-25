F1 Learner’s Permit: A Beginner’s Guide to Formula One

It’s lights out and away we go for another season of Formula One racing. The world’s biggest travelling circus is back, with new drivers, new team bosses, new tracks, new regulations, and brand-new cars. For those who are new to the sport, or have seen the latest season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive and are curious about how it all works, F1 can be an intimidating beast. It is one of the most technical and confusing sports in the world, but don’t worry — we’ve compiled the ultimate beginner’s guide on everything F1 to bring you up to speed.

The race calendar

2023 is an extremely packed year for Formula One. What are the things to know about this year’s calendar? Let’s start by appreciating the absolute size of it. At a whopping 23 races, it is, in fact, the longest race calendar in the sport’s history. It will also be the 74th running of the Formula One World Championship. And, at the time of writing, it isn’t even complete yet!

Below, you’ll find all the confirmed dates for this year’s calendar. Two things leap out about the calendar right away. The first is that it’s big, much bigger than usual. Originally, F1 was aiming for a 24-race calendar, but ended up one short. That drop is explained by the curiously large gap in April after the Australian Grand Prix. F1 was set to return to China in mid-April after several years away from the sport, but ongoing COVID-19 protocols in the country made it impossible to stage a full race there. F1 looked for a replacement, but it seems to have come up short.

Elsewhere, there are some returning tracks and a brand-new circuit toward the end of the year. Among the returning tracks, both the Canadian and Japanese Grands Prix are back on the calendar, returning in 2022 after the pandemic caused them to drop out of contention. In less exciting news, the unpopular Qatar circuit is also making a return. Fans generally did not enjoy the Qatar circuit’s first F1 outing in 2021 as it is a track built more for MotoGP and, as such, did not promote good F1 racing.

The newest kid on the block, however, is the Las Vegas circuit on the weekend of November 16-18. The third race to be held in the United States, and the second new US race added to the calendar in as many years, this circuit is an unknown quantity. It will certainly be a flashy race for television, as the drivers charge down the famous Las Vegas strip, but will it allow for good racing? We’ll find out in November.

In Australia, the Formula One broadcast rights are held by Foxtel, which screens all three practice sessions, qualifying, and the race itself across each race weekend. You can find the Fox Sports channel on Foxtel iQ, Foxtel Now, and Kayo, where they are broadcast live. Once concluded, Kayo hosts a VOD archive of past races. The only time an F1 race gets free-to-air coverage locally is during the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, which is usually broadcast by the 10 Network.

You can check out the full calendar on the F1 website.

March 3-5

Nation: Bahrain

Track: Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

March 17-19

Nation: Saudi Arabia

Track: Jeddah Corniche, Jeddah

March 31-April 2

Nation: Australia

Track: Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

April 28-30

Nation: Azerbaijan

Track: Baku City Circuit, Baku (Sprint Race)

May 5-7

Nation: United States

Track: Miami International Autodrome, Miami

May 19-21

Nation: Italy

Track: Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari (known simply as Imola)

May 26-28

Nation: Monaco

Track: Circuit de Monaco, Monaco

June 2-4

Nation: Spain

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

June 16-18

Nation: Canada

Track: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

June 30-July 2

Nation: Austria

Track: Red Bull Ring, Spielberg (Sprint Race)

July 7-9

Nation: Great Britain

Track: Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

July 21-23

Nation: Hungary

Track: Hungaroring, Mogyoród

July 28-30

Nation: Belgium

Track: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot (Sprint Race)

August 25-27

Nation: Netherlands

Track: Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

September 1-3

Nation: Italy

Track: Monza Circuit, Monza

September 15-17

Nation: Singapore

Track: Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

September 22-24

Nation: Japan

Track: Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

October 6-8

Nation: Qatar

Track: Lusail International Circuit, Lusail (Sprint Race)

October 20-22

Nation: United States

Track: Circuit of the Americas, Austin (Sprint Race)

October 27-29

Nation: Mexico

Track: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

November 3-5

Nation: Brazil

Track: Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo (Sprint Race)

November 16-18

Nation: United States

Track: Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

November 24-26

Nation: Abu Dhabi Track: Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi

The Formula One teams

There have been a few changes around the paddock this year. Some teams have seen drivers changing teams, leaving the sport, bringing in entirely new drivers, or hauling old favourites out of retirement. Here’s what’s changing this year.

Teams will have their work cut out for them as reigning champs Red Bull look to claim a third championship on the hop. Eight-time Constructor’s champions Mercedes are also in the hunt, back after a difficult year in which they slumped from the top of the tables to third.

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Team Principal: Christian Horner

Drivers: Max Verstappen (1), Sergio Perez (11)

With the runaway success of the campaign it ran in 2022, why would Red Bull need to change a thing? And so, it isn’t. Max Verstappen and Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez return this year, along with team principal Christian Horner. Verstappen will be looking to ride his 2023 Red Bull into a third consecutive Driver’s World Championship, but Checo’s desire to compete is growing. As we saw throughout 2022, Checo is prepared to play the team game to a certain point, after which he expects to be allowed to compete with his gifted teammate. Sparks flew when these moments arrived in 2022, and fans will be on the lookout for more this year. That said, there is little doubt in anyone’s mind that Red Bull is the team to beat in 2023.

Scuderia Ferrari

Team Principal: Frédéric Vasseur

Drivers: Charles Leclerc (16), Carlos Sainz (55)

Ferrari’s 2022 campaign could be charitably described as ‘uneven’. Despite showing a championship-winning pace early in the season, reliability issues and a less-than-stellar approach to strategy saw the Scuderia tumble out of contention. The repeated strategic gaffes cost team principal Mattia Binnotto his job, replaced over the Christmas break by former Alfa Romeo team head Frédéric Vasseur. Can Ferrari now capitalise on its incredibly speedy car? The team’s rabid fanbase, the Tifosi, certainly hope so.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Team Principal: Toto Wolff

Drivers: Lewis Hamilton (44), George Russell (63)

2022 was a tough year for Mercedes, and it followed a brutal and controversial championship loss to Red Bull in 2021. Mercedes took a few gambles with the design of its W13 race car that did not pay off. It did not deal with the bouncing (or porpoising) generated by the sport’s newly mandated ground effect aerodynamics. Worse, it wasn’t fast. Despite the problems with the car, Mercedes managed a respectable third in the Constructor’s World Championship standings. In 2023, however, we’re sure that team boss Toto Wolff will be telling the team that laughing time is over. Mercedes wants to be back at the front of the pack, fighting Red Bull for wins. With seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in one car, and rising star George Russell in the other, the ball is firmly in Mercedes’ court this year.

BWT Alpine F1 Team

Team Principal: Otmar Szafnauer

Drivers: Pierre Gasly (10), Esteban Ocon (31)

Alpine is hoping to put the driver market shocks of 2022 behind this year, but may also have to tow a fine line. Having lost Fernando Alonso to one rival team, and his prospective replacement, Oscar Piastri, to another, Alpine is going all-French in 2023. Esteban Ocon will kick on for another year with the team, alongside fellow Frenchman Pierre Gasly, fresh from Alpha Tauri. Rumours within the paddock have suggested that Ocon and Gasly, competitors since their karting days, do not necessarily get along. Fans will be watching closely to see if there is a conflict between the pair. After the tumult and embarrassments of 2022, team principal Otmar Szafnauer will be hoping for smooth sailing.

McLaren Formula One Team

Team Principal: Andrea Stella

Drivers: Lando Norris (4), Oscar Piastri (81)

McLaren is hoping that 2023 will constitute a fresh start for the team, after regrettably parting ways with the struggling Daniel Ricciardo at the end of 2022. For whatever reason, Ricciardo’s style and the McLaren method of designing a Formula One race car never quite clicked. While its flagship driver Lando Norris will be back in papaya again this year, he will be driving alongside another Australian — Oscar Piastri, freshly poached from Alpine. A Formula Two champion hustled up to F1 by Alpine, who promptly put him in a reserve driver role for several years, Piastri has waited a long time for his chance to drive in Formula One. He will be looking to make the most of this new opportunity, and I’m sure everyone here at home wishes him all the very best.

That is not the only change for McLaren this year. Its long-time principal Andreas Seidl departed the team late last year in a surprise move to Sauber Motorsport. His role has been filled by Andrea Stella.

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN

Team Principal: Jan Monchaux

Drivers: Valterri Bottas (77), Zhou Guanyu (24)

Though the drivers at Alfa Romeo — Valterri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu — are not changing this year, there’s a lot above them that will be moving around. This year sees the arrival of former McLaren boss Andreas Seidl, who has appointed Jan Monxhaux as team principal for 2023. Seidl will oversee both the Alfa Romeo F1 team and its parent company Sauber Motorsport as it prepares to rebrand. In the next few years, Alfa Romeo will exit Formula One, and the team will be rebadged and rebranded as Audi F1. Though Alfa still has campaigns yet to run, it will be interesting to see what it is willing to invest in a race car when it knows the end is so near.

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

Team Principal: Mike Krack

Drivers: Fernando Alonso (14), Lance Stroll (18)

Aston Martin replaces one championship winner, the now-retired Sebastian Vettel, with another, the incoming Fernando Alonso. Alonso made the shock announcement that he would depart Alpine in July last year, a move even Alpine did not see coming. Aston Martin’s goals are to rise to top of the F1 grid over the next several years. Alonso, now 41, has proven that he still wants to run at the front of the pack and can do so with the right machinery. It seems their goals align, though Aston will have to work hard to improve on its disappointing, accident-prone 2022 campaign.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Team Principal: Guenther Steiner

Drivers: Kevin Magnussen (21), Nico Hulkenberg (27)

Haas made the difficult decision to part ways with Mick Schumacher at the end of 2022, replacing him with the much older Nico Hulkenberg. Hulkenberg is a veteran of the sport, much older and more experienced than the young Schumacher. He joins Haas in the hope that his experience will translate to more reliable placements in the points, allowing Haas to slowly rebuild its profile in the sport and break out of the midfield. Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, has landed on his feet, securing a reserve driver role at Mercedes for 2023.

Scuderia AlphaTauri

Team Principal: Franz Tost

Drivers: Yuki Tsunoda (22), Nyck de Vries (21)

Alpha Tauri, the Red Bull junior team, finds itself with a young new hotshot in 2023. Dutch driver Nyck de Vries joined the team after putting in a stunning debut drive at Monza last year. When Williams’ Alex Albon was unable to race due to appendicitis, de Vries drove on loan from his former role as Mercedes’ reserve driver. The confident, competitive drive he put on that day ignited a furious bidding war within the paddock, and it was Alpha Tauri that eventually won out. With Pierre Gasly now at Alpine, de Vries fills the open seat. He will partner Yuki Tsunoda, who begins his third year in F1, making AT one of the youngest teams on track.

Williams Racing

Team Principal: James Bowles

Drivers: Alexander Albon (23), Logan Sargeant (2)

Williams is in something of a transitional period. Again. The last few years have been particularly cruel to the former champions, who have sunk to the bottom of the tables and now answer to the bean counters at Dorilton Capital. Securing Alex Albon in a deal with Red Bull proved beneficial to the team, but Canadian driver Nicholas Latifi became the accident-prone anchor around its neck. Williams dropped Latifi at the end of 2022, bringing in young American driver Logan Sargeant. Sargeant is a savvy pick — he’s the only American driver in the competition at a time when F1 is aggressively chasing the US market. It will be very easy for Americans to know who to root for.

Williams has also made a change to its leadership, replacing team principal Jost Capito with former Mercedes strategy director James Vowles. Vowles is considered a disciple of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, one of the most successful principals in the history of the sport. Williams will be hoping he can bring a little of that Mercedes magic to the team.

What does a Formula One race weekend look like?

Race weekends are always held over three days, across a Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In terms of itinerary, F1 observes one of two race weekend formats — Standard and Sprint Race. The Standard race weekend is far and away the most common. The standard format begins on Friday afternoon, with two hour-long free practice sessions, referred to as FP1 and FP2. These sessions are used for the drivers to get a feel for the track and start helping their mechanics dial in their race setups.

On Saturday, there is a third and final practice session, called FP3, before Qualifying later in the afternoon.

Qualifying takes about an hour and is broken into three stages in a knockout competition. The first stage of qualifying, called Q1, runs for about 18 minutes and sees all 20 cars attempting to set the fastest laps they can. At the end of the session, the five slowest cars are eliminated, setting their grid positions for the race. The second stage, Q2, sees the remaining 15 cars vying for the fastest lap times, and again the five slowest cars are knocked out. That just leaves the third stage, Q3, which runs for 12 minutes. The final ten cars now vie for the most coveted places on the grid. The fastest time in Q3 will determine the car and driver that will start the race from pole position.

Sunday is always race day. The race typically begins at 3:00 pm local time, with the formation lap beginning at the top of the hour. Races have a two-hour time limit, and the total number of laps will vary from race to race based on that time limit.

And then there are the Sprint Race weekends.

What are Sprint Races Weekends?

Sprint Race Weekends denote a change of format in the race weekend. It’s still a three-day affair, and the main race is still held on Sunday. It’s Friday and Saturday where things play out a little differently. On a Sprint Race weekend, Friday is divided into one practice session (FP1) and the three-stage qualifying described in the section above (Q1, 2 and 3). This sets the starting grid for Saturday’s Sprint Race event.

Saturday begins with the second and final practice session (FP2) and moves into a Sprint Race in the late afternoon. They are proper races, held over half the distance of the race on Sunday. The order in which the drivers finish the Sprint Race sets the grid order for the main race on Sunday, and it is an opportunity to score some extra points for their teams.

In 2023, F1 plans to hold six Sprint Race weekends over the course of the year. They are:

Baku (28 th -30 th April)

-30 April) Red Bull Ring (30 th June-2 nd July)

June-2 July) Spa (28 th -30 th July)

-30 July) Qatar (6 th -8 th October)

-8 October) COTA (20 th -22 nd October)

-22 October) Interlagos (3rd-5th November)

Sprint Races are a relatively new addition to the Formula One calendar, and they’ve divided the fan base cleanly in two. Some fans love that F1 has found a way to squeeze an extra race into certain events throughout the year. Others prefer the reliable, standard race weekend format. For their part, the drivers and the teams don’t seem all that keen on Sprint Races. The broad feeling in the paddock is that they endanger the cars and the drivers for the sake of spectacle. Crashes that happen during Sprints are costly and are easier to avoid under the standard race weekend format. Further, because there are points on the line, any incident that occurs on a Sprint Race weekend could have massive ramifications on the Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championship Standings.

Wait, there are TWO Championships?

That’s right. The Formula One World Championship is divided into two discrete competitions — the Drivers’ World Championship, which rewards individual prowess behind the wheel, and the Constructors’ World Championship, which reward the teams that build the best cars. A points system is used to determine the outcome of both Championships.

In the 2023 season, points will be awarded to the cars and drivers that finish in the top ten. Points will be awarded thusly

1st place: 25 points

2nd place: 18 points

3rd place: 15 points

4th place: 12 points

5th place: 10 points

6th place: 8 points

7th place: 6 points

8th place: 4 points

9th place: 2 points

10th place: 1 point

If a driver that places in the top ten also records the fastest lap, they will receive an additional point.

Sprint qualifying is another avenue for scoring points. On a Sprint weekend, points are awarded to the top eight finishers as follows:

1st place: 8 points

2nd place: 7 points

3rd place: 6 points

4th place: 5 points

5th place: 4 points

6th place: 3 points

7th place: 2 points

8th place: 1 point

At the end the of the year, the driver that has scored the most points will be crowned the Formula One Drivers’ World Champion. The team that has scored the most points across both of its cars will be crowned the Formula One Constructors’ World Champion.

The Formula One races you shouldn’t miss

Like the cars that make up the F1 grid, not all race tracks are created equal. Formula One is a sport of hits and misses, with many tracks delivering far better racing than others. For Aussies, watching an F1 race usually means staying up for a start time of 11:00 PM on a Sunday night, or later. For those of us that have to go to work on Monday, this means being damned sure the race stands a solid chance of being a banger. If not, you might as well catch it on a replay at a more reasonable hour.

So, which races should you make time for?

Bahrain

As the first race of the season, Bahrain is always worth watching. It’s a solid circuit and delivers decent racing year-on-year, but the real thrill is getting to see all the new cars out there racing for the first time. Surprising performance from a spirited underdog? The presumed season leaders suffering from reliability problems? You never know what could happen in Bahrain.

Australia

Alright, look. Is Australia one of the best circuits on the calendar? No. Do we consistently deliver great racing? Also no. If we’re completely honest with ourselves, Albert Park is a mid-tier F1 circuit amongst many. It’s fast, but it’s not that easy to overtake. But it is our Grand Prix, and the Australian atmosphere is like nowhere else in the world. We come to the F1 to party, and you can feel it even through the TV. It’s also incredibly cool to see these powerful, beautiful cars tearing it up on Australian soil with the Melbourne skyline as their backdrop.

All that, and it’s one of the very few races of the year that takes place in our timezone, so we have to take advantage of that.

Silverstone

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone is, without a doubt, one of the best races of the year. A grand old dame of a circuit, Silverstone was created from the bones of a former military airfield, and it gives the track a unique, undulating quality. Some of the best racing of the last few years took place here. Just last year, it led to a spectacular three-way fight between Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton. Sky Sports commentator David Croft’s exultant cry of “Through goes Hamilton!” as the battle reached its apex was instantly entered into the history books.

Spa

In complete honesty, the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps is a hit-and-miss affair. Sometimes it’s a belter of a race, and sometimes (as it was in 2022), it’s a bit of a snoozefest. But what makes Spa so special is its location. This is a huge race track, the longest on the F1 calendar, and it’s located in the heart of the Ardennes Forest. There is no race on the Formula One calendar that is more beautiful than Spa. The scenery is absolutely stunning and to see the cars racing through such gorgeous countryside is really, really special. Spa was almost dropped from the calendar this year but remained on the docket after significant fan pushback. It’s one of the oldest circuits in the sport, and people have a real soft spot for it.

Monza

The Temple of Speed. One of the oldest and most beloved tracks in Formula One is Monza, Ferrari’s home race. This is an old-school race track built for going absolutely flat out. The lap is fast and furious, its luxurious straightaways broken up by just three chicanes and a series of long, sweeping corners. Some of the wildest and most unlikely wins in F1 history have happened at Monza. There is a magic to this place, brought the Tifosi and infused in everyone who attends or watches by osmosis. Unmissable.

Suzuka

Where Spa is an aesthetically pleasing circuit, Japan’s Suzuka International Racing Course is architecturally pleasing. It is, to many, The Perfect Race Track. The Japanese eye for innovation, when applied to a Formula One racetrack, observed the things that worked at other tracks and combined them to create a circuit that is dazzling in its design. It is both a technically demanding circuit and, somehow, also a joy to drive. When the Americans tried to take the same kitchen sink approach, they came up with the Circuit of the Americas and, well, it’s not quite the same, is it? The teams love Suzuka, the drivers love Suzuka, and so will you.

Interlagos

Another classic circuit, Sao Paolo’s Interlagos, is considered by many to be the greatest Formula One track in the world. Every single year, this circuit provides thrilling racing up and down the field. The course is fast and technical, but is also wide enough through the turns to allow for daring overtakes and battles. For a long time, Interlagos was the final race on the calendar. It’s since been superseded by the significantly less interesting Abu Dhabi, but still delivers an exciting, unpredictable race year after year. Long live Interlagos. May it never drop off the calendar.

The races you can probably skip

Miami

The Miami circuit was only added to the calendar last year and has already shot to the top of most fans lists of races they could do without. Held in the parking lot of the Hard Rock Stadium, the track layout isn’t exactly inspired, with a final sector that slows the cars down to a crawl before letting them blast down a slightly too-long straightaway obscured by a highway overpass. Its maiden run in 2022 did little to inspire fans, resulting in a dull race with few overtakes that only livened up toward the end after Lando Norris put his McLaren in the wall. For most fans, this track will get one more run this year to see if it can improve and, if not, will go straight on the Skip It pile.

Monaco

Oh god, I’m getting into very contentious territory here, so I’d better tread carefully. Monaco is a beloved circuit, the oldest on the calendar by far. It is the last of the “classic” Formula One circuits from the sport’s beginnings in the 1950s. It is a glamorous race, it is a race with a view that is unlike any other. It is one of the most technical and unforgiving tracks on the entire calendar.

And in 2023, it is also dead boring. F1 fans, whether we love or hate Monaco, I think we can all agree on that. The problem with Monaco is that there’s nowhere to go. The cars have grown so large that the drivers can no longer overtake on Monaco’s narrow streets without risking life and limb. Instead, they rumble through the circuit single-file, because it’s safer, turning the race into the world’s most expensive parade. The only time any excitement occurs in the race is during the pit window, when everyone comes in for fresh tyres. This is the only time in the race where the order could potentially change. Once the pit window closes, the race returns to a deary processional until it ends. And the principality of Monaco itself can’t upgrade the circuit to accommodate the modern version of the sport because, again, there’s nowhere to go. Monaco has become so overdeveloped by its ultra-wealthy inhabitants that there’s literally no room to alter or even widen the circuit.

My tip: Watch Monaco qualifying instead. It’s much more exciting. Because no one can overtake, it means that the Monaco Grand Prix is generally won and lost in qualifying. The race is but a formality.

Imola

Another older circuit, and one with a sad history, Imola is a circuit that is somewhat situational. In dry weather, its biggest problem is that it’s a bit of a bastard to get around. Like Monaco, it suffers from being a fairly narrow circuit. This means that, with the exception of two or three places on the track, it’s not all that easy to overtake. Because of this, races can become quite processional after the first 10 laps or so, and even the pit window can’t meaningfully spice things up. In wet weather, however, Imola becomes one of the most exciting and unpredictable Formula One races of the year. If you’re not sure if you should stay up for the Imola Grand Prix, check the local weather before you go to bed. If it’s raining at the track, stay up late. It’ll be worth it. If not, catch the highlights in the morning.

Qatar

Qatar’s F1 debut happened in 2021, when it filled in for Japan late in the season. The track’s inclusion was a test run for a future tilt at an F1 license, and it apparently got whatever it needed because it is back this year. The trouble is, Qatar sucks — both in terms of its race track, and its appalling human rights record.

The track itself was built to host the MotoGP, the global pinnacle of motorcycle racing. MotoGP bikes handle very differently from Formula One cars, making it very hard for them to race. But that doesn’t seem to matter to Qatar. Even the rumble strips on the sides of the track, graded to help slow MotoGP bikes down, ate through F1’s Pirelli tyres like a hot knife through butter, leading to several tyre blowouts during the 2021 race. It’s a bad race! We should go somewhere else!

Mexico

I actually hate putting Mexico on the Skip It list. The energy at the Mexican Grand Prix is so incredible. The vibes are absolutely immaculate, and the fans are some of the most passionate in the world. It’s unfortunate, then, that the track just doesn’t produce good races. Part of this is its elevation — the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is 2.2km (or 7,200 odd feet) above sea level. The thinner air at that altitude has a deleterious effect on the aerodynamics the cars rely on to move quickly. Further, the track isn’t used terribly often outside of the F1 circus, which means that dust tends to build up on one side of the track. Those forced onto that side of the track find it much harder to maintain grip than those on the racing line, damaging any hopes of getting an overtake done.

Technical terms

Formula One, like any motorsport, can be fairly dense and technical for new fans attempting to get in on the ground floor. Shows like Drive to Survive are great for showcasing the personalities in the sport, but they do a terrible job of explaining the rules. Let us help with a few technical terms.

Tyre strategy

Tyre strategy is a huge part of any Formula One race. There are five types of tyre that can be used in F1 — soft, medium, hard, intermediate and full wet. All these tyres use the friction of the track and brake duct heat to activate their high-performance rubber, which is what allows the cars to stick to the road like glue. Three of these tyres — the soft, medium, and hard — are for dry conditions. The soft tyre is identified by its red stripe, and is the fastest of the three but wears out quickly. The medium, with its yellow stripe, is slightly slower than the soft, but can last 30-40 laps, depending on the track. The hard, in a white stripe, is slower again than the medium, but is the longest lasting. The hard tyre is a situational choice. It takes forever to heat up, but once it does, it lasts almost an entire race distance. Teams going with hard tyres have to be damned sure they want to commit to it.

The remaining tyres — the intermediate and the full wet — are used in rainy conditions. The intermediates, identified by their green stripe, come out when the track begins to dampen, and dry tyres can no longer grip the surface. The full wets, in dark blue, are the most rarely seen tyres. These are reserved only for the most ferocious downpours, or when the track has pockets of deep standing or running water across its surface. Both the intermediate and full wet tyres have grooved surfaces designed to disperse water from the track, which is why they create such an immense spray plume behind the car.

In a normal race under dry conditions, the rules of Formula One dictate that teams must use at least two types of tyre in each race. This means, if they plan on making a single pit stop for the entire race, they must change to a different tyre. In the event of a wet race, and the wet weather tyres come out, this rule is waived.

Pit strategy

Different tracks require different plans of attack. Some tracks have surfaces that chew tyres up quickly, meaning teams will likely have to come in for two scheduled pit stops. Others aren’t as abrasive and will see the teams attempting to finish the race with just a single stop. One of the key aspects of any good pit strategy is timing. Pit stops generally take between 20 and 30 seconds, from the moment a driver enters the pit lane to the moment they return to the track. The act of changing the tyres is over in a flash — most teams can change all four tyres in less than 2.5 seconds. It’s the slow drive down the pit lane that’ll kill you.

Pit strategy leads to two common tactics that are rarely explained during any Formula One broadcast — the overcut and the undercut. An undercut is when a team pits their driver early, putting them on fresher, faster tyres than their rival before that rival can make a stop of their own. Let’s say that Mercedes wants to get Lewis Hamilton ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Mercedes can pit Lewis earlier than his scheduled stop — say, on lap 23 instead of lap 28 — and put him onto a fresh set of tyres. While Lewis is stuck in the pits, Max can stretch his lead. However, when Lewis returns to the track, he’s going to be on faster, fresher tyres than Max’s, which are now 24 laps old. Lewis can use these fresh tyres to move swiftly around the circuit, regaining the time that he lost in the pits. When Max comes in for his own scheduled stop on lap 26, all he can do is watch Lewis scream by and into the lead as he trundles down the pit lane. Of course, when Max leaves the pits, he’ll now be the one on fresher tyres, but, unless there’s another scheduled stop to come, he will need to overtake Lewis the old-fashioned way — on track.

The overcut is the exact opposite strategy. It is far riskier than the undercut, and so is rarely attempted. When staging an overcut, teams will elect to keep their driver out of the pits while their rivals come in for their scheduled stops. Without cars on track, the air the cars rely on for aerodynamics begins to settle — and that’s what the overcutting team wants. Clean air means a more efficient run — you can make good time without putting huge stress on your tyres, which is useful if they’ve already seen some wear and tear.

Let’s say Red Bull is setting up Sergio Perez for an overcut on Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. Red Bull will wait for Sainz to enter the pits and then tell Perez to give it absolutely everything for as long as he can. The longer Perez can stay out on his older tyres, and keep Sainz at bay, the later he can come in for his own stop. What this buys Perez is the ability to come out of his pit on fresher, faster tyres much later in the race than everyone else. And if they time it just right, he might be able to lead a charge all the way to the front. Like we said, it’s much riskier than the undercut, which is why you don’t see it as often.

Safety Car

The Safety Car is deployed in the event of an accident. Once on the track, all Formula One cars must travel at a pre-determined “safe” delta speed and form an orderly queue behind the Safety Car until the accident is cleared. Drivers may only overtake the Safety Car if they are a lap or more down in the race. Under these conditions, lapped cars are allowed to overtake the Safety Car in order to un-lap themselves. Once unlapped, cars must rejoin the Safety Car queue in their correct race position.

As an example, let’s say that Alex Albon, running in 18th place and a lap behind, was caught between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen in 1st and 2nd when the Safety Car came out. Albon is allowed to leave the safety car queue and move around the track to take his spot in 18th place at the back of the queue. This allows Max to move up behind Charles, in their correct positions. F1 uses this method to sort the Safety Car queue into the correct order, ensuring all drivers are on the same lap when the race restarts.

In 2022, F1 had two Safety Cars, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, both high-performance supercars. They’re some of the fastest road-legal vehicles in the world — and Formula One cars make them look slow.

Flags

There are a lot of coloured flags used in Formula One. The four flags that appear most often are yellow, red, green, and blue.

Yellow flags are waved by marshalls on the side of the track as a warning to drivers to use caution ahead — a car may have run wide through a turn, putting them in an unexpected place on the track. Such an event is grounds to wave yellow flags — they’re all about helping the drivers avoid dangerous accidents. Yellows are also waved after minor accidents, where minimal debris has been spread on the track. Drivers must observe yellow flags, and there are severe penalties for not doing so.

Red flags are for severe accidents that require the race to come to a stop. Under red flag conditions, all cars must return to the pits and await further instructions while track marshalls and emergency personnel clear the wreckage and see to the health and safety of any drivers involved. Red flag conditions can go on for quite a while.

Green flags are the all-clear signal. Under green flag running, the race is free to continue.

Blue flags are flown during the race to alert drivers that the car ahead is a lap or more down. Under blue flag conditions, the lapped car must give way to its faster rival.

But many other flags are used in Formula One, and they all tell the drivers different things. The chequered flag is perhaps the most famous in F1 and signals the end of the race. The red-and-yellow flag indicates a change in track surface ahead, like an oil spill or standing water that could lead to a loss of grip. Black-and-white flags are for when drivers have been naughty — if you see one of these, someone is getting a warning for unsportsmanlike behaviour. A black flag is an immediate disqualification — it is one of the rarest flags, and one of the most serious. A black-and-orange flag is for when a car has a mechanical problem the marshalls believe has made it a danger to itself and others. Finally, a white flag is used to tell drivers that there is a slow-moving vehicle ahead, often a medical car or service truck.

Penalties

Penalties are given to drivers for breaking certain rules and depend on the severity of the inciting incident. Usually, penalties come in the form of losing either time or grid places.

Grid place penalties usually happen when a team must make part changes past a certain deadline on the race weekend. As an example: if a car needs to take a new engine the night before a race, it will start from the back of the grid on race day. The idea is that it will dampen any competitive advantage that a car might gain from taking a new engine. A five-place grid penalty means a driver gets shunted down the race day order by five places. If a driver qualifies in first and they have a five-place grid penalty, they’ll start the race in sixth place.

Time penalties are a different thing entirely, and are usually given for accidents or reckless driving on track. If a car doesn’t slow down for a yellow flag, that’s a time penalty. If a driver keeps going over the white lines through the turns to gain an advantage, that’s a time penalty. If a driver mounts an overtake but clatters into another car, causing damage or even taking their opponent out of the race, that’s a time penalty. Time penalties come in two flavours, five or ten seconds. They are served during the driver’s pit stop, and the mechanics must wait until the penalty is served before working on the car. If the penalty is given after the drivers’ pit stops, time penalties will be applied at their final time at the end of the race.

Then you have drive-through penalties, in which the driver must enter the pit lane, observe the speed limit while travelling through it, and exit again without stopping. Finally, there are stop-go penalties, in which the driver must enter the pit lane, stop in their pit box and remain stationary for ten seconds. The mechanics are forbidden from working on the car while the penalty is served.

Lights out, and away we go

And just like that, we’ve crossed the finish line! Good on you for making it to the end of this incredibly exhaustive guide! Hopefully, this piece gives you a document you can refer back to as you make your way into this incredible, frustrating, beautiful, alarming sport. There is nothing in the world quite like the thrill of a great race and, thanks to shows like Drive to Survive, there are more people coming into the sport than ever before. There has never, ever been a better time to become an F1 fan than right now.