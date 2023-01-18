‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Ask LH: Is a Dog Year Really Equivalent to 7 Human Years?

Hayley Williams

Published 3 hours ago: January 19, 2023 at 10:10 am
Do you know your pup’s age in ‘dog years’? You might think you do, but here’s where you’re wrong.

You know: supposedly, a dog is seven pooch years old on its first birthday and all that? Well, as it turns out, that figure isn’t really accurate at all, and it’s thrown even further out of whack when you realise that all dog breeds age at different rates. So, if you want to figure out your pooch’s actual age in dog years, here’s how to do it.

It’s fundamentally hard to find an equivalent between dog years and human years as our life cycles and biology differ considerably. Dogs reach sexual maturity at around one year old, for example, so already, the seven-year equivalence doesn’t make sense, but even if you move that up to 13 or 14, it still doesn’t quite fit the model.

Does a human year equal seven dog years?

Compared to humans, pups age quicker at the start of their lives, and then slower towards the end of their lives, so it takes some more complex maths to figure out a conversion from human years to dog years.

If you can’t be bothered to figure it out yourself, here’s a chart from Business Insider that’ll help you figure out exactly how old your dog actually is. And yes – the higher numbers at the bottom of the table really drive home the difference in lifespan between small dogs and large ones.

Small dogs are classified as 9.5kg or less, medium are 9.6kg-22kg, large are 23kg-40kg, and giant pups are over 41kg.

Interestingly enough, ‘dog years’ has been a concept for far longer than you’d think, with a text from 1268 saying that a human year was roughly equal to nine pooch years. A different figure, but turns out they were still wrong about it back then, too.

So, your one-year-old dog? Actually, a naughty teenager. Have fun with that!

Now that you know your pup’s real age, you might have to stockpile a few extra candles for the next doggy birthday you celebrate.

If you’ve got a burning question that you need answering, send them to us and we will answer it! Your question could be featured on the next Ask Lifehacker.

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • Vets never use this dogs year rubbish, and for a reason, it’s just too confusing and inaccurate.
    just use normal years, and know the life expectancy of your dog according to it’s breed.
    even better, don’t get a designer breed, as most mutts will outlive a fancy/expensive breed.

    • This, basically.

      I don’t know why people insist on using “dog years”. There are no dog years (well, except for the year of the dog that rolls around every 48 years). One year is one year. Dogs live on planet Earth and it takes a year for the planet to orbit the sun for every creature on it. If a year has passed since the dog was born, it’s one year old, just like any other creature on this planet. The fact that dogs only have a life expectancy or around 15-16 years compared to a human’s 80-90 or so shouldn’t have anything to do with determining their age.

  • I’d imagine the whole dogs years was a simple equation someone came up with based on a small number of animals, quite probably a single or small group of breeds. “We had 10 dogs and on average they only lived about 4 years. That’s about a ninth of our life span so there you go.”

    And considering it was worked out in 1268 it’s likely that dog life expectancy would have been far lower then than now. Average human life expectancy was about 35 (!!!!) or maybe 45 (if you make it through childhood). So 35/9 = 4 (roughly) or 45/9 = 5. The dogs would more likely have been working animals so susceptible to injury. And a bunch of stuff we treat (heartworm, tapeworms, ticks, parvo, etc) would have been largely untreatable and life threatening.

    • Buried Johnny the boy couple were ago, 19yrs 6 months and 29 days. Even using a calculator and working with 5, 7, or 9 days that’s respectable. His mother 18 yrs and 4 months. The line DNA in the line must help as others before got to 16, 17. My mother and sister have border collie dogs too and lucky to make 12/14, which is still reasonable

  • We have a Maltese Shit tzu cross which we bought in Darwin in 2000 she is 20 human years the previous dog ( same breed) was put down ( after suffering paralysis) at 28 years old … Quite a record don’t you think ?

