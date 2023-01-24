Things I Wish I Knew Sooner: Some Cars Have Inbuilt Fuel Cap Holders

Welcome back to another instalment of useful things I learned too late in life. Today’s topic? Some cars come with inbuilt fuel cap holders.

A niche topic, I know, and probably one you’ve all been aware of for some time. I, however, just learned that you can secure the little cap from your petrol tank in the door of your car, rather than leaving it hanging in the breeze. Look, I’ve only been driving without knowing this for nine years, it’s not a big deal.

TikTok taught me this, of course, via a video from @lasegadora that has garnered millions of views.

As demonstrated in the video, some car makes and models have a stand built within the door of the fuel tank to secure your petrol cap while you fill up your car.

I will point out this definitely does not apply to all vehicles. I just went and checked my own car and found it didn’t have a rail slot like the one in the video above, but it did have a little hook in the door that I could attach my petrol cap to.

I have no idea why I never thought to try this before.

Of the nearly 3 million viewers who have watched the video they are naturally split into two camps in the comments, with half being completely mind-blown at this revelation and the other half berating them for not knowing it already.

Look, we can’t all go through life knowing everything, that would be boring.

Now all I need is a TikTok that can parallel park for me and we’re good to go.