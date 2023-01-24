‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

Things I Wish I Knew Sooner: Some Cars Have Inbuilt Fuel Cap Holders

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 2 hours ago: January 24, 2023 at 3:43 pm -
Filed to:cars
hackstiktok
Things I Wish I Knew Sooner: Some Cars Have Inbuilt Fuel Cap Holders
Image: iStock

Welcome back to another instalment of useful things I learned too late in life. Today’s topic? Some cars come with inbuilt fuel cap holders.

A niche topic, I know, and probably one you’ve all been aware of for some time. I, however, just learned that you can secure the little cap from your petrol tank in the door of your car, rather than leaving it hanging in the breeze. Look, I’ve only been driving without knowing this for nine years, it’s not a big deal.

TikTok taught me this, of course, via a video from @lasegadora that has garnered millions of views.

@lasegadora

#stitch with @user3593117266864😲 i need to know moreee! #carhack #nissanjuke

♬ original sound – cyrmsgdr

As demonstrated in the video, some car makes and models have a stand built within the door of the fuel tank to secure your petrol cap while you fill up your car.

I will point out this definitely does not apply to all vehicles. I just went and checked my own car and found it didn’t have a rail slot like the one in the video above, but it did have a little hook in the door that I could attach my petrol cap to.

I have no idea why I never thought to try this before.

Of the nearly 3 million viewers who have watched the video they are naturally split into two camps in the comments, with half being completely mind-blown at this revelation and the other half berating them for not knowing it already.

Look, we can’t all go through life knowing everything, that would be boring.

While you’re here though please feel free to peruse some of the other lessons the Lifehacker Australia team has learned lately, like applying a band-aid properly or how to swipe between phone apps easily.

Now all I need is a TikTok that can parallel park for me and we’re good to go.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.