Turn (Almost) Any Store-Bought Cookie Into a Truffle

I bought my first food processor while I was still in college, working towards a chemistry degree that would get far less use than the appliance. One of the first things I made was a batch of Easy Oreo truffles, which impressed all of my lab mates and required a mere three ingredients — cookies, cream cheese, and some sort of melting chocolate.

You can, of course, branch out from Oreos, though Oreos are never a bad choice. In addition to the wide range of flavours offered by Oreo this time of year, I recommend exploring every thin and crispy wafer you can get your hands on, especially those from the ginger snap family (I like Ana’s Swedish Thins). A Danish butter cookie truffle would also be fun and festive, and I wouldn’t be mad about a shortbread or cookie butter truffle either (use Biscoff cookies).

When choosing a cookie, be sure to grab one with a hard, snappy and crumbly texture. This kind of cookie will give you finer crumbs and bond with the cream cheese well, creating a cohesive, sweet little bite. If you want to make a sugar cookie truffle, for instance, don’t purchase a package that reads “soft baked.”

As with the classic Oreo truffle, you only need three ingredients: your cookie of choice, cream cheese, and chocolate or candy melts. Pulverize the cookies in a food processor or high-powered blender, then roll them into little balls and dip them into melted chocolate. Let set and devour.

Easy Cookie Truffles (makes 24)

Ingredients:

230 g of semi-sweet baking chocolate or candy melts

230 g cookies of your choice (If using something creme-filled, don’t worry about scraping it out. Just leave it in there!)

85 – 140 g cream cheese, room temperature

Optional: Sprinkles

If you want to decorate your cookie with cookie crumbs, pull 8-10 (depeneding on size) out of the package and pulverize them, then set aside. Start melting your chocolate or candy melts over low heat, ideally using a double boiler. You can also nuke the candy in the microwave in 15 second blasts, stirring in between nukings.

Add the rest of the cookies to the food processor and pulse into fine crumbs. Add 85.05 g of cream cheese to the bowl of the food processor, then pulse to combine, adding more as needed until the mixture can be rolled into balls.

Roll them into balls with your hands (or use a melon baller), then dip each one in melted chocolate using two forks, letting the excess drip off before placing on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Decorate with cookie crumbs or sprinkles. Place the sheet in the fridge for an hour to let them firm up. Remove just before serving.