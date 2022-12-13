The Easiest Ways to Soundproof a Room

If you live in an apartment or a condo with shared walls with other residents, or if you just really like quiet sleep, a noisy neighbour or loud traffic noise can be irritating. In the modern work world of hybrid and work-from-home situations, having a quiet workspace can also be challenging, especially with kids and pets in the mix. Here are some steps you can take to make your space more serene.

Locate the source of the noise

To do a good job of controlling the sound, you’ll first you’ll need to locate the source. Windows, doors, walls, and even floors and ceilings can be the culprits when it comes to unwanted sounds, so take some time to try and detect the direction the noise is coming from. Look for any vibrations that could be adding to the annoyance like loose hardware on doors or windows, or furniture leaned up against the walls.

Soundproof your windows

To address issues with your windows, you can add some sound-absorbing drapes. These are relatively inexpensive and can be added to existing curtain rods for a quick fix. If there’s more than a normal amount of noise like if you live along a fire route for fire trucks, you can also get interior storm window inserts that will not only help seal up drafts but also reduce noise. These can be more expensive, but they’re worth it if you’re a light sleeper or you need a noise-controlled environment for work. Since they’re inserts, you can add them in an apartment or condo, as well as a house.

Soundproof your door

Make sure your door latches securely — a doorknob that rattles every time someone walks by it can cause a lot of extra noise. Tightening up the hardware and adding some soundproofing door stripping can cut down on noise coming in through the door. You also might have a problem if you have a hollow core door, as they have a drum-like effect on noise. If that’s the case, you might need to replace your door with a more solid alternative. If replacing the door isn’t an option, you can also try a sound-absorbing door panel for increased insulation.

Soundproof your walls

If the sound is coming through the walls, short of ripping them open and installing soundproofing insulation, there are plenty of temporary surface solutions that will help deaden sound on a shared wall. Soundproofing panels come in various shapes, sizes, and colours and can be installed on an existing wall to help absorb sound for a quieter room. There are also peel-and-stick materials made from extruded foam that can help insulate your room from sound as well, and can be used to cover an entire shared wall. For a different look, you can also find sound-absorbing wall curtain panels to cut down on noise.

Soundproof your floors and ceilings

Ceilings can be a tricky spot to soundproof, but you can use the stick sound-absorbing panels mentioned earlier. You can also use a more permanent sound-absorbing tile that will last longer once installed, such as foam insulation tiles. For sound coming up from under the floors, rugs with sound-deadening rug pads underneath can help a lot. If you have the opportunity to upgrade your flooring, using an insulating underlayment to help dampen sound will also work well.