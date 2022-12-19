New to Gaming? These Are the Best Games to Start With

As the holidays roll in, people will find that they have more time on their hands than usual. Some people spend it watching TV, others spend playing sports. But there will always be a portion of the population that gets into video games. So if it looks like someone you know is interested in playing video games, or they’re getting a console for Christmas, here is a list of the best games for new gamers to get them into the world of digital play.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a farming simulation game that lets the player live out their dreams of living a rural lifestyle. It can be played solo or in a group of up to four people. The main activities include growing crops, fishing, mining, cooking and foraging, which is perfect for those who are familiar with games like Minecraft.

Known in the gaming community as a ‘cozy game’, Stardew Valley has very little combat, low stakes and a heartwarming plot. It’s an open game in that it gives players the freedom to do what they want, but also has quests to guide the player through the world if they wish.

Stardew Valley is available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Another cozy game to add to the list. The latest instalment in the Animal Crossing franchise sees players moving to a deserted island that they can then develop into their own paradise. Players live on the island with a cast of cute animals who live out their day-to-day lives together.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons features no combat and instead focuses on the design aspect of the game, encouraging players to get creative with their islands. Players are also encouraged to collect all items in the game as well as build up their friendships with the NPC animals on their island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available on Nintendo Switch.

Fortnite

Ever seen a kid doing a weird dance in the middle of the street? You can thank Fortnite for that. It’s a battle royale game that’s become extremely popular with children and teenagers all over the world. It’s popularity comes from the simple multiplayer gameplay that pits players and against each other to get that sweet Victory Royale.

Fortnite’s newest patch just dropped and includes heaps of new content including the return of the 2022 Winterfest Event, new weapons and a collaboration with YouTuber Mr Beast.

You can play Fortnite on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.

Stray

One of the most popular games of 2022, Stray is a great game for beginners. You play as a stray cat tasked with escaping a dangerous cyberpunk city. It’s a story-based platformer with puzzles and some action elements, but the game’s story is what makes it shine.

This game is perfect for new gamers who love stories, the cyberpunk aesthetic, or cats.

Stray is available on PlayStation and PC.

Mario Kart 8

Despite being almost 10 years old, Mario Kart 8 is still a great game for beginners and veterans alike. With simple controls and options for single player and multiplayer, this Nintendo classic is always a winner. If you know someone who is getting a Nintendo Switch soon make sure you snag a copy for them!

A new patch for Mario Kart 8 was also just released on December 7 and includes two cups and eight courses so there’s even more racing fun to be had.

You can buy Mario Kart 8 on Nintendo Switch.

Need for Speed Unbound

Don’t take your seatbelt off yet, we have another racing game on our list.

The newest addition to the Need for Speed franchise came out only a few weeks ago but is already making its mark in the racing game hall of fame. A perfect game for new gamers with its sleek animation and design; and the tried and true NFS formula that pairs a solid story mode with competitive online play.

Need for Speed Unbound is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

From cozy simulation games to racing games, there’s something on this list for all types of new gamer. Imagine your grandparents with their first #1 Victory Royale.

Are there any beginner-friendly games we missed? Let us know in the comments below.