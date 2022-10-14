Embrace Your Lazy Rainy Days With These 5 Cosy Indie Games

This year, La Nina has kept Australians chilly a little closer to Christmas than usual. When it’s cold, wet and stormy outside, there’s nothing better than curling up on the couch with a cup of tea and a cosy video game.

For the uninitiated, cosy games are games that are usually slow-paced, with pretty visuals and story-rich themes. There’s no big boss fights or jumpscares. Just slow, chill gaming, perfect for a relaxing, rainy evening.

Here are some of the best indie cosy games for your restful evenings at home.

This Australian indie game has been getting rave reviews since its release, and for good reason. This is a simple but deeply relaxing puzzle game that requires you to unpack someone’s belongings just right, learning about their owners’ life story as you go. As the owner moves through different homes, you learn a little more about her.

If you’re into farming sims, this is definitely going to be the game for you. Coral Island is a vibrant, beautiful sim for beach lovers. Leave the big city behind and become who you want to be. Develop your farm, build relationships and help to revitalise the township and the surrounding coral reef.

Stardew Valley is one of the most well-loved farming sims — scratch that, one of the most well-loved games of all time. Your grandfather has left you his farm in his will, and it’s your responsibility to bring it back to life by planting and caring for crops, looking after animals and building silos, barns and other farm buildings.

It’s such a calming, sweet game, easy to sink many hours into as you learn more about Stardew Valley and its wonderful, complex occupants.

Explore, create and defend your very own world in Terraria. This game is a little more action-oriented than the other sims on this list, but it’s the freedom to choose how you spend your time in-game that makes this one cosy.

Spiritfarer is one of the most beautiful indie games ever created, but fair warning: this game will make you feel things. According to its Steam page, it’s a management game about dying.

As ferrymaster to the dead, you must build a boat to explore the world, care for your new spirit friends, and release them into the afterlife. This is a truly gorgeous and unique gaming experience, one that will stick with you for many years to come.

What’s your favourite game to curl up on the couch with on a rainy day? Tell us in the comments.