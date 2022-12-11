Don’t Make These Mistakes As a Guest in Someone’s House

For some people, holiday travel involves more than simply hitting the road or braving the airport to get to their destination: It also means overnight stays with family or friends. Whether it’s a way to save money, or spend more time with loved ones — or a combination of the two — it’s important to keep in mind that you’re a guest in someone’s home.

Even if your host invited you to stay (or possibly insisted upon it) and said that it was “no trouble at all,” know that accommodating you does take time and energy (and possibly money), and the least you can do is not act like a jerk, or make things harder for them. Here are a few examples of mistakes and behaviours to avoid when you’re staying in someone’s home overnight.

Showing up unannounced

This really should go without saying — and applies to any type of visit to someone’s home, any time of the year — but don’t show up at someone’s door unannounced, and/or assume you can stay with them without asking first.

There are many reasons not to do this out of respect for your (potential) host, but if that’s not motivation enough, consider the possibility that they may not be home, or have made other plans, and may not be able to put you up.

Assuming it’s OK to bring your pet(s)

Even if someone invites you to stay in their home, don’t assume that the invitation automatically extends to your pet(s) as well. If you were planning on or hoping to bring a furry friend with you, ask your host first, and don’t push back if they say no.

Being rude to your host(s) or other guests

Again, a no-brainer, but be polite and kind to your host(s), their family, and any other people who may be staying with them (even if you don’t like them). It truly is the very least you can do.

Ignoring house rules

Did your host ask you to leave your outside shoes at the door and wear slippers indoors? Or perhaps they requested that you keep noise to a minimum after 9 p.m.? Unless you have a rock-solid excuse — which you should discuss with your host — you need to follow their house rules. If they didn’t mention any when you first arrived, initiate that conversation yourself.

Acting like you’re staying in a hotel

This does fall under the category of not being rude, but it warrants its own section, because unfortunately, it’s pretty common. When you’re an overnight guest in a friend or relative’s home, you cannot expect the service or amenities of a hotel.

Your host is doing you a favour by letting you stay in their home for free, so don’t expect — or act as though you’re entitled to — someone to make your bed or clean up after you, meals prepared for you, or to have the run of the place. Also, it’s not the Catskills resort from Dirty Dancing: Your host is not obligated to entertain you constantly, or arrange a schedule of activities.

Criticising or insulting your host and/or their home

Don’t like your host’s interior design? Did you find that the mattress in the guest room is too soft, or not soft enough? Think the bathroom toiletries could be better organised? You’re entitled to your opinion, but in this situation, keep it to yourself.