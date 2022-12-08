Cheers! 1800 Tequila’s Pop-up Bar Showcases Waste-Busting, From Cocktails to Building Materials

When drinking cocktails or enjoying some canapés, we rarely think about the environmental impacts they cause or the waste they create. Well, 1800 Tequila are hoping to change that with its new Recycled Bar, fit with items redirected from landfill.

It’s no secret that Australia has a terrible waste-production track record. As a nation, we produce around 76 million tonnes of waste yearly, with around 20 million tonnes ending up directly in landfill.

That’s why 1800 Tequila has teamed up with environmental charity Clean Up Australia to create ‘The Recycled Bar by 1800 – The bar saved from landfill’ to address the nation’s crippling waste problem.

The bar, designed by Sydney-based artist and sculptor James Dive, comes in the form of a three-tonne truck that will be positioned on the foreshore of Sydney Harbour.

Why a truck? Well, over 18,000 of the very same trucks deliver waste straight to landfill every day here in Australia.

The Sydney Recycled Bar installation will aim to increase our awareness of (and stress the demand for) a circular waste industry. It has also provided over 20 sustainable artists and fabricators a platform to exhibit and celebrate their works.

As the bar celebrates the creative potential of the vast amount of waste in the country, everything from the tables, chairs, coasters and glassware to the entire bar itself has been locally-sourced and designed, as well as having been redirected away from landfill.

Low-waste cocktails and zero-waste canapés will also be the main features of the bar.

James Dive said that it’s incredible to see how consumer waste, like bread ties and plastic milk bottles, can be turned into new usable products.

“The visual impact of the installation is confronting – but when you take a closer look, you see the incredible solutions that are available today to help reuse waste,” he commented.

If you want to check out The Recycled Bar by 1800, it will be open in Sydney for two days only. From Friday, December 9 to Saturday, December 10, you can book a cocktail and dining experience at The Recycled Bar, with ticket sales being donated to Clean Up Australia.

Cocktail sessions are one hour long with time slots between 2:00 pm to 9:15 pm at Tarpeian Precinct Lawn, Royal Botanical Gardens, Sydney.

With your ticket, you get four low-waste 1800 Tequila cocktail tastings and paired zero-waste canapés.

Tickets are on sale for $20 as of Thursday, December 8. You can grab your tickets here.