4 TV Shows to Watch if You Liked Westworld

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The TV gods have taken another show from us in 2022 after HBO confirmed Westworld would not be returning. It was expected that the series would receive a fifth and final season, but that won’t be happening, at least not under HBO. If you’re going to miss Westworld now that it’s gone, here are some similar shows that may help fill that void.

TV Shows you should watch if you liked Westworld

The Peripheral

Somehow, in between seasons of Westworld presumably, Jonathon Nolan and Lisa Joy had time to produce Prime Video’s latest sci-fi thriller The Peripheral.

The Peripheral stars Chloë Moretz as Flynne, who discovers a secret connection to an alternate reality and a potentially dark future for herself. It’s just the kind of mind-bending sci-fi stuff you’d expect from the folks behind Westworld.

Watch it now on Prime Video.

Raised by Wolves

For more wild plotlines and menacing AI potentially dominating humanity you can’t go past Raised by Wolves. The series didn’t make it beyond a second season, but it’s still perhaps one of the most original sci-fi ideas we’ve seen in some time.

The story follows a pair of androids, dubbed Mother and Father, who are tasked with raising a group of human children on a hostile planet.

Watch it now on Binge.

Altered Carbon

Like Westworld, Altered Carbon has a lot going on. The sci-fi series is set in Blade Runner-esque future where the rich and powerful are able to live forever by downloading their consciousness into chips and installing them in new human bodies.

Thrown into this mess is Takeshi Kovacs, an elite soldier who is brought back to life in exchange for solving the murder of a wealthy businessman.

Watch it on Netflix.

Black Mirror

Westworld showed us that installing human robots in theme parks for our entertainment maybe isn’t such a good idea. Black Mirror shows us a dozen other ways technology can go so wrong.

From the heartfelt to the downright terrifying, Black Mirror episodes are a trip down a dark technology rabbit hole that’s starting to look a bit too familiar.

Watch it now on Netflix.

If you’d rather just watch Westworld over and over until you can make sense of that season 4 cliffhanger you can stream all available seasons on Binge in Australia.