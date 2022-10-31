From Alan Rickman’s Memoir to a Vegemite Cookbook, Make Some Room for These New Book Releases

Clear some room on your shelf, friends, because there’s a whole bunch of new book releases that need to be added to your TBR piles.

After scouring the internet for the very best new books coming out this month, we found that there’s a stack of cookbooks dropping from November 1. The list includes a new recipe book from former Masterchef winner Adam Liaw to a Vegemite cookbook that will teach you all the ways you can sneak that salty goodness into your meals.

There’s also a bunch of celebrity memoirs out this month, and boy, was it tough trying to narrow it down to the best ones. We ended up settling on Alan Rickman’s Madly, Deeply, as well as Matthew Perry’s Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. Both are bound to cover all the tea on their biggest roles, with a few surprises in store.

Keep reading to find out the best new book releases that will be coming out in November.

Best new cookbooks to check out this month

Tonight’s Dinner 2: Even More Recipes From The Cook Up by Adam Liaw

About the book:

Previous Masterchef winner, Adam Liaw is back with the sequel to his bestselling recipe book Tonight’s Dinner. Containing 80 new recipes from his SBS show, The Cook Up, you’ll learn to spice up your weeknight meals with ripper recipes such as tonkatsu ribs, red curry cauli, Vietnamese pizza and birthday traycake.

Release date: November 3

Where to buy: Amazon ($27.99) | Booktopia ($34.35) | eBay ($24) | QBD ($35)

Lune: Croissants All Day, All Night

About the book:

Lune Croissanterie is one of the most famous bakeries in the world, with locations open in Melbourne and Brisbane. It has rave reviews from famous chefs, including Nigella Lawson and Yotam Ottolenghi with many testifying its croissants as “the best in the world”.

In Lune’s first-ever cookbook, you’ll learn the art of layering your croissants and how to make your favourite pastries. This cookbook includes everything from a pain au chocolat to a danish and a spiced cauliflower bearclaw.

Release date: November 2

Where to buy: Amazon ($34.99) | Booktopia ($40.75)

The Vegemite Cookbook

About the book:

To celebrate Vegemite’s 100 year anniversary, they’ve made a whopper of a cookbook that is perfect for salty fiends who can’t stop slathering the stuff on everything they eat. Find clever twists on everything from breakfast pizza to scrolls and stir-fries, this dedicated recipe book is perfect for the happy little Vegemite in your life.

Release date: November 1

Where to buy: Amazon ($19) | Booktopia ($24.25) | eBay ($32.79) | QBD ($24.99)

Vegan Fast Food by Brian Watson

About the book:

Becoming vegan doesn’t mean you have to give up Mcdonald’s or KFC. Sure, takeaway is a little less exciting, but if you just really miss the taste of a Big Mac, then you need this copycat cookbook by Thee Burger Dude.

Inside, you’ll find dupes of popular American fast food favourites, including Jack in the Box’s stuffed jalapenos, Wendy’s chicken nuggets, Five Guys cajun-style fries, Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme, and so many more.

Release date: November 1

Where to buy: Amazon ($35) | Booktopia ($27.75) | QBD ($35)

Best new biography books to read this month

Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry

About the book:

Could this book be any better? The first of the Friends‘ cast to share their life story, in his memoir Matthew Perry divulges all of the juicy tea you’ve always wanted to know. “Chandler Bing” digs deep in his candid and funny memoir, narrating his experience as the star of one of the 90s’ iconic sitcoms and his struggles with addiction.

Some crazy revelations have already been teased, from revealing that Schwimmer was the instigator of the group contract to shading Keanu Reeves. But if you want to know the full story, you’ll have to read it for yourself.

Release date: November 1

Where to buy: Amazon ($22) | Booktopia ($23.50) | eBay ($38.71) | QBD ($29.99)

Madly, Deeply by Alan Rickman

About the book:

Alan Rickman’s long-awaited memoir is finally here. Madly, Deeply contains a selection of entries from his own diaries, encompassing his Harry Potter and Sense and Sensibility years. Like Matthew Perry’s memoir, many revelations have already been revealed including his dislike of Emma Watson, how they almost changed Snape’s death and all the times he tried to leave the hit franchise.

Release date: November 1

Where to buy: Amazon ($29) | Booktopia ($45.75) | QBD ($35)

Best new self-help books to read this month

Life What Nat To Do by Nat’s What I Reckon

About the book:

That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, your favourite loud-mouthed ratbag is more than just a cook. While he’s no philosopher or life coach, Nat’s What I Reckon has plenty of advice that’s better than the classic “you’ll be right”.

Release date: November 15

Where to buy: Amazon ($19) | Booktopia ($22.50) | eBay ($34.32) | QBD ($35)

Best new crime fiction releases to read this month

Murder in Williamstown by Kerry Greenwood

About the book:

We all love a good mystery, and a Miss Fisher one at that. In Kerry Greenwood’s latest novel, disturbing letters begin to show up at Miss Fisher’s home, with some even threatening her beau, Lin Cheung. But that’s not enough to stop Miss Fisher from accepting an invitation to a magnificent party, and what luck, since a shocking tragedy demands her expertise.

Release date: November 1

Where to buy: Amazon ($16) | Booktopia ($18.50) | QBD ($22.99)

Best new illustrated history to pick up this month

The Rise of the Dragon by George R.R. Martin

About the book:

Listen up Game of Thrones fans, if you can’t get enough of your favourite silver-haired, dragon-riding family, then you simply need this illustrated history chronicling the Targaryen dynasty.

Capturing up to 150 scenes from the Doom of Valyria to Aegon Targaryen’s conquest and the infamous Dance of Dragons, this Fire and Blood companion guide brilliantly reimagines the rise and fall of The House of the Dragon.

Release date: November 3

Where to buy: Amazon ($55) | Booktopia ($55) | QBD ($59.99)

Best new children’s book releases to read this month

Come Together: Things Every Aussie Kid Should Know About the First Peoples by Isaiah Firebrace

About the book:

The book every child should read. Filled with gorgeous illustrations by Jaelyn Biumaiwai, Yorta Yorta, and Gunditjmara man Isaiah Firebrace carries out his mission to teach Aboriginal history in every classroom (as inspired by his 2020 petition).

Now, all children of Australia can learn about First People’s history and culture through bright and contemporary illustrations.

Release date: November 16

Where to buy: Amazon ($21.25) | Booktopia ($21.25) | QBD ($24.99)

This article has been updated since its first publication.