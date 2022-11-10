Level Up Your Life

Crown Your Sweet Potatoes With Swiss Meringue Instead

Claire Lower

Published 5 hours ago: November 11, 2022 at 7:30 am -
Filed to:cakes
dessertsfoodanddrinkfoodsfrenchcuisinehospitality2crecreationitaliancuisinemarshmallowsmeringuesweetpotato
Crown Your Sweet Potatoes With Swiss Meringue Instead
Sorry about the stained tea towel. I am only human. (Photo: Claire Lower)

Yams and sweet potatoes are sweet. No one can dispute this. There’s a reason they’re just as at home in a pie as they are as a side dish. Even so, a lot of people insist on adding brown sugar, candied nuts, and marshmallows to the orange tubers, because sugar tastes good.

Marshmallows are a bit too cloying for me, however. In the past, I’ve made my own marshmallow fluff to cut down on the sugar and add a little spicy ginger, but I should have just made a Swiss meringue. It’s easier to make and work with than marshmallow fluff, and it browns and crisps in a way that marshmallows simply cannot.

If you’ve never made a Swiss meringue before, it’s just like making any other meringue, with one extra step: Instead of whipping raw egg whites with super fine or powdered sugar, you combine the whites with table sugar, then heat the mixture over a double boiler until the sugar dissolves. (Rub a bit between your fingers. When you can no longer feel any grains of sugar, it’s done.) The resulting meringue is more stable than the uncooked kind, with smaller air bubbles and a more delicate texture.

When spread over a mass of yams or sweet potatoes and broiled, the meringue browns and crisps, creating a thin, crackly layer you’ll have to break through with a spoon in order to access the creamy, buttery orange mash below. (You can make your mash however you want, but I usually cook mine in the Instant Pot, because it is hands-off and delicious.)

Once you’ve got your spuds hot and ready, it’s time to make the meringue. I use this recipe, making sure to whip to stiff peaks. Spread the mixture over the sweet potatoes/yams in a casserole dish, swirling a spoon around to create a fancy pattern. (You could also put it in a piping bag and pipe it out, but I’m never going to do that.) Pop the whole thing in the oven and broil for a minute or two to toast the meringue — really watch it closely — then serve immediately.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.