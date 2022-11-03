Turns Our Mariah Carey Isn’t the Most Popular Artist for Aussies Come Christmas

Our calendars have hit the final chunk of the year, and that means Christmas songs are officially allowed to hit your ears now, people. Shocking though I know it is, Mariah has officially announced it Christmas tune time, so who are we to argue?

In celebration of the arrival of the silly season, Spotify has revealed some data about the listening habits of Australians come Christmastime, and boy, is it interesting.

As a start, Spotify revealed that over the past 90 days (that is 3 months!), there were over 761,000 searches of the words Xmas or Christmas by Australians on the streaming service.

And since August 2022, there has been more than a 720 per cent increase in folks listening to the Christmas Favourites playlist in Australia. There was also more than a 380 per cent increase in listens to the Christmas Hits playlist in Australia, so you could say people have been ready for the holidays for a minute.

If you’re wondering what Christmas songs are considered the best, Spotify shared some info on that, too. Here’s what they found in terms of song and artist popularity.

Australia’s top Christmas songs, according to Spotify data

Mariah Carey – ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Wham! – ‘Last Christmas’ Michael Bublé -‘ It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas’ The Ronettes – ‘Sleigh Ride’ Daryl Hall & John Oates – ‘Jingle Bell Rock – Daryl’s Version’

Top artists for the silly season, according to Spotify

Michael Bublé Brenda Lee Mariah Carey Wham! The Ronettes

Surprised by these results? Of course you’re not. They’re the most predictable and widely played Christmas songs and artists you could ask for. And while you might have expected to see Mariah higher on the list of popular artists, you’ve got to consider that she only has one holiday tune while Michael Bublé and Brenda Lee are rolling in Christmas tracks.

Anyway, if you’d like to listen to something new, I did notice that Macy Gray has dropped a new version of ‘Blue Christmas’ with The California Jet Club, and it’s a good time.

Additionally, here’s a playlist of the worst possible Christmas songs you could ask for – if that’s something you might be interested in.