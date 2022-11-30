These Are the Best Apple Apps and Games of 2022

If you’re an Apple user you’re probably pretty familiar with the App Store. It’s where all useful programs and games are born. With the end of the year fast approaching, Apple has released a list of winners from its 2022 App Store Awards, recognising the best apps and games across Apple devices.

Apple App Store Award Winners in 2022

Apple said in a press release the App Store Winners inspire users to “engage more deeply with the world, expand their imaginations, and stay connected to friends and loved ones.”

Here are the top global winners on the Apple App Store (bear in mind that some of these apps aren’t available in Australia):

iPhone App of the Year: BeReal

BeReal iPad App of the Year: GoodNotes 5

GoodNotes 5 Mac App of the Year: MacFamilyTree 10

MacFamilyTree 10 Apple TV App of the Year: ViX

ViX Apple Watch App of the Year : Gentler Streak

: Gentler Streak iPhone Game of the Year: Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile iPad Game of the Year: Moncage

Moncage Mac Game of the Year: Inscryption

Inscryption Apple TV Game of the Year: El Hijo

El Hijo Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Wylde Flowers

Wylde Flowers China Game of the Year: League of Legends Esports Manager

In some awesome local news, Apple Arcade Game of the year winner Wylde Flowers comes from Australia’s Studio Drydock. We love to see it!

These are the other apps that made the top lists in Australia in 2022:

Top paid iPhone games

Minecraft Bloons TD 6 Heads Up! Plague Inc. Monopoly – Classic Board Game Geometry Dash Rovio Classics: AB Papa’s Freezeria To Go! True Skate Incredibox

Top free iPhone games

Wordle! Subway Surfers Stumble Guys Fill The Fridge! Coloring Match X-HERO Roblox Fishdom Text or Die Parking Jam 3D

Top paid iPhone apps

WikiCamps Australia The Wonder Weeks TripView – Sydney & Melbourne Monash University FODMAP diet Rain Parrot Threema. The Secure Messenger Procreate Pocket Forest: Focus for Productivity AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch 75 Hard

Top free iPhone apps

myGovID BeReal. Express Plus Medicare TikTok Microsoft Teams WhatsApp Messenger Disney+ Google Maps MyMacca’s Shop: All your favorite brands

Top paid iPad games

Minecraft Bloons TD 6 Geometry Dash Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 Plague Inc. Five Nights at Freddy’s Monopoly – Classic Board Game Stardew Valley Terraria Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Top free iPad games

Roblox Stumble Guys Subway Surfers Wordle! Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Colouring Match Among Us! Fill The Fridge! Text or Die Airport Security

Top paid iPad apps

Procreate GoodNotes 5 Book Creator for iPad WikiCamps Australia Green Screen by Do Ink Teach Your Monster to Read Toca Life: Hospital Popplet Toca Kitchen 2 Stop Motion Studio Pro

Top free iPad apps

Disney+ Netflix YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Google Chrome Binge Amazon Prime Video The Calculator Microsoft Teams Spotify TikTok

Top Arcade games

Angry Birds Reloaded NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition Bloons TD 6+ Sonic Racing Mini Motorways Solitaire by MobilityWare+ LEGO® Star Wars™: Castaways Sneaky Sasquatch Fruit Ninja Classic+ Skate City

So what can we learn from all of this?

Clearly, iPads are big streaming devices for a lot of people with six different streaming apps making the top 10. MyGov ID also made its way into the top spot on iPhones in Australia, followed by the global iPhone app winner, BeReal.

In the gaming categories, there were some popular favourites, like Minecraft, Angry Birds and Fruit Ninja, as well as a few obvious knockoffs of popular titles like Stumble Guys (not Fall Guys) and Wordle! (not the NYT version). Apple Arcade is also booming this year with new games like Sonic Racing and LEGO Star Wars.

Head to the app store on any of your Apple devices if you want to download and try out any of these winning apps for yourself.