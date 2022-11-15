15 Fun, Free Mobile Games Without Ads

It’s tough to justify paying for mobile games when there are so many free options out there. Of course, so many of those free options are ad-ridden nightmares. I don’t mind an ad every now and then if the gameplay is great, but that isn’t most games. Most games on the App Store and Play Store are virtually unplayable, and are a cheap way to service you as many advertisements as possible before you delete them from your phone.

These games, however, aren’t like that. Not only are they free, they don’t have ads at all. Some rely on optional in-app purchases to fund their operation, while others are 100% free to play, a refreshing twist for many of us. This list is far from exhaustive though, as the mobile gaming marketplace is huge. If you don’t see your favourite free game without ads here, let us know in the comments.

Genshin Impact

I’d be remiss not to mention Genshin Impact on this list. It’s popular for a reason: The game is a massive RPG filled with a variety of characters, dungeons, boss battles, and discoveries, all playable free-of-charge and sans ads. It’s often compared to Breath of the Wild due to its similar art style, landscapes, and certain game mechanics, but from its multi-party systems to its unlockables, Genshin Impact stands on its own.

However, it is a gacha game, which means there’s a pay-to-play-like system built into the game. Technically, everything you can buy with real money you can earn for free, since you do earn in-game currency by playing the game. However, there’s no doubt it’s much easier to spend your cash than it is to save up in-game. If you can resist the temptation, though, you can play Genshin without spending a dime.

Side note: The gacha game genre as a whole is generally free to download without ads.

Pokémon UNITE

Pokémon UNITE is a MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) take on the hit franchise. Rather than head off into the world to collect ‘em all, UNITE has you team up in groups of five to fight another team of five using the Pokémon of your choice. If you’ve ever played something like League of Legends or Dota, this gameplay is going to feel familiar.

Of course, it’s Pokémon, which means your attacks will be Pokémon moves. It isn’t turn-based combat, however: MOBAs are 5v5 free-for-alls, your team against theirs. It’s chaos in the best way. The pay-to-win aspects here are a bit more noticeable than with Genshin Impact, but there’s nothing stopping you from competing for free.

Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile isn’t a port of Apex Legends for console and PC. This version of the game is its own thing, designed for iOS and Android. It offers a lot of the same gameplay as Apex Legends, but in a package that works best for mobile players. Mobile or not, this is still a battle royale experience: You and your team pick from different character types and fight the enemy team while the map shrinks down for everyone.

If you see me out there, please go easy on me. I am truly terrible.

Rocket League Sideswipe

While Rocket League might not have a true mobile port, there is Rocket League Sideswipe. The game offers the essentials of Rocket League only with 2D left-to-right gameplay, rather than the full 3D game we all know and love. Still, the basic mechanics are there: Drive and shoot your way to the goal, and do the same to keep the other side from scoring.

There are no ads, of course, but also no in-app purchases. It wants nothing from you but your time.

Two Spies

Two Spies is a turn-based 1v1 game, where your goal is to destroy the other spy before they destroy you. It’s set during the Cold War and takes place on a board-game-style map of Europe. You choose a city to hide in, gather intel on your opponent’s whereabouts, and try to strike them first. After three strikes, you’re crowned the winner, and earn the title of Spy. It’s a simple idea, but involves complex strategy. Unfortunately, it’s only available on iOS.

Orna

Orna is a GPS-based multiplayer RPG. Similar to Pokémon GO, you use the world around you as your in-game world, encountering enemies along the way. Unlike Pokémon GO, however, enemies spawn repeatedly, so you don’t need to worry about running out of enemies to fight.

As you travel the world and fight foes, you level up, unlock new gear, and earn new classes. It’s up to you whether you choose to go it alone or team up with friends. Orna offers a deep level of gameplay from boss battles, dungeons, and events — and even the ability to build and craft.

Orna’s developer, Odie, is passionate about the game, and, as such, has amassed a following of fans. The game has its own Discord and subreddit where players share progress, gameplay, and, of course, memes. If you end up enjoying the game, jump into these communities.

Mekorama

Mekorama is an adorable puzzle game that places you in charge of a lost robot. You need to guide the robot (sometimes robots) through each level, twisting the world to reveal hidden paths or actions. It plays a bit like Monument Valley or Nintendo’s Captain Toad series, except it’s totally free and without ads.

If you end up loving the game, there is a VR version for Android for $US3.99 ($6) that might be worth checking out.

Seedship

Seedship is a text-based space explorer — a randomly generated text-based space explorer. The story is set on a ship powered by artificial intelligence (you), carrying a population of frozen colonists. This ship is tasked with finding a new home for the human race, which involves a great deal of risk: You might land on a planet that doesn’t seem quite perfect, but to leave it could mean damage to the ship.

Because the game is randomly generated, you have no idea what’s out there. One playthrough might end in success, while another in disaster. There’s also a score system, which can help you compare those successes and failure across attempts.

Pocket Planes

Pocket Planes isn’t a flight simulator, but rather an airline simulator. Your job is to fill your planes with passengers and cargo, and earn coins to buy airports in 250 other cities around the world and expand your airline empire.

The game is a collector’s delight: As you progress, you’ll unlock tons of new aeroplanes for your fleet, each with its own characteristics. Plus, you can customise your planes with whatever colour you like, as well as pilot uniforms. Nothing like telling your employees what to wear.

Bounty Hunter Space Lizard

Goofy name, great game. Bounty Hunter Space Lizard sees you as a lonely lizardperson turned bounty hunter. You move through dungeon-like levels attacking enemies in turn-based combat, either with a gun or your bare hands. It’s a simple game, but a lot of fun, and, not for nothing, has a killer sound design.

Farm RPG

Farm RPG isn’t your average mobile farming sim. Graphically, it’s extremely basic, which puts the focus on strategy. You’ll decide what you want to plant, when you want to go exploring, and what perks you buy to help you grow your farm. Because it’s really one step above a text-based game, it’s a much more relaxed atmosphere than even your typical cosy farming game.

One of the best aspects of the game, however, are the other players. There’s a global chat anyone can pop in and talk about Farm RPG, including tips, successes, struggles, or anything else. !

Flop Rocket

Flop Rocket is what happens when the character from Jetpack Joyride has no funding. Your mission is to pilot a test rocket in a lab based in a dangerous cave. One finger controls the rocket’s thrusts while another controls the rocket’s direction. You can only bump into objects twice before exploding. It’s very hard.

When you first start playing, you’ll die a lot. But it doesn’t take long to get the hang of things just enough to start collecting coins. And once you collect enough coins, you can buy upgrades to help improve your little ship. As you can see in the high score video above, there are quite a few upgrades to benefit your flight.

Flop Rocket’s developers, Butterscotch Shenanigans, make other free games without ads too, in addition to some paid options.

Does not Commute

Does not Commute is a unique strategy game that’s worth a playthrough. Each level has you guide one commuter along at a time. Simple enough, right? The twist, however, is every previous route you take appears on the road whenever you start a new one. At first, that isn’t so bad, but after a few cars, things start getting congested. After a while, it becomes a mess of cars, and the “simple” commute you’re guiding a car on involves weaving in and out of traffic.

Unfortunately, this one hasn’t been updated in some time, so it isn’t optimised for modern phones. But that shouldn’t significantly affect your ability (or inability) to perform your daily commutes.

DATA WING

DATA WING is a different take on the racing genre. You’re a space ship, represented by a Space Invaders-like sprite, whose purpose is to deliver information for “Mother,” the main computer. To move through the story, you control your sprite with two-touch controls: Simple in theory, but difficult to master if you want to race through the levels like a pro.

Ninja Arashi & Ninja Arashi 2

Ninja Arashi and Ninja Arashi 2 are side-scrolling action games that pack a lot into a totally free package. Your wife has been murdered, and your son has been kidnapped: It’s up to you to run through the levels, besting enemies and unlocking hidden items to rescue him. The two games represent two “episodes” of the story, so you’ll want to play them in order. That said, the first game hasn’t been updated in a while, and might not be optimised for your phone, although it’s still totally playable.