Mango Season Is Back, Here’s the Best Way to Cut Them Up

Spring is here and as the weather warms up it means more fruits are coming into season. One particular Aussie favourite is the mango and the juicy fruits are popping up in stores by the tray load already. While we can all agree on the fact that mangoes are delicious (fight me), one thing that is often debated is the best way to cut a mango.

The team over at Australian Mangoes are experts on the subject and have provided us with some tips on how to hedgehog a mango. Unsure of what that is? Let’s dissect.

The best way to cut a mango

The aim of the game is in the name when it comes to hedgehogging mangoes. After you slice correctly and invert the cheek of the mango, it kind of looks like a hedgehog!

This method is a popular one as it turns the internal flesh of the mango into easy bite-size cubes.

Here’s the ideal method of slicing from as per Aussie Mangoes:

Slice your mango into two cheeks from either side of the seed. Take each half and dice the flesh into a crisscross pattern, stopping at the skin. Note that you can adjust the square sizes as big or small as you want. Invert each half by pushing your thumbs gently on the middle skin so that the mango pieces pop up. Enjoy your first bite and taste its irresistibly sweet juice!

From here you can eat the mango easily straight from the cheek, or use a knife or spoon to scoop out the cubes of fruit.

If the hedgehog method isn’t for you, have no fear because Mangoes Australia has guides for a bunch of different mango preparation methods.

If you’ve chopped up your mango and have no idea what to do with it, have you considered mango fries in the air fryer? Strange but true.