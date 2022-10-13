The Extended Cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now Streaming in Australia

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a blockbuster success for the MCU. The third instalment in Tom Holland’s series of Spider-Man films blended worlds in a way that had hardcore Spidey fans incredibly excited.

Here’s a simple guide to everything you need to know about Spider-Man: No Way Home, including its extended cut and where you can stream it.

What’s the deal with Spider-Man: No Way Home’s extended cut

Nearly nine months after its original cinema release, Sony announced Spider-Man: No Way Home would be returning to theatres with “more fun stuff”. This fun stuff was 11 minutes of bonus footage that didn’t make it into the original cut of the film, taking the runtime to 156 minutes.

The new version has also made its way to streaming with the extended cut now streaming in Australia on Prime Video. Just search for Spider-Man: No Way Home and you should see a title with Extended Version in brackets.

Where is Spider-Man: No Way Home be streaming?

The complicated deal between Sony and Marvel means that Spider-Man: No Way Home can’t simply go to Disney+ a few months after release like the rest of the MCU films.

We do know where it will be streaming first, however, since BINGE announced it would be getting the Spider-Man collection in July. This includes Spider-Man: No Way Home which are streaming on the platform as of July 16.

The film has also since made its way to Prime Video in Australia where both the original and extended cut is available.

If you’d like to catch up on the previous Spidey films before No Way Home, here’s a guide to their streaming locations.

Show me the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

After a long wait, an official teaser trailer was dropped by Sony and Marvel. You can watch that below:

On November 17, Sony dropped the official trailer for the Spider-Man: No Way Home film and a lot of those suspicions about the re-emergence of old villains were bang on. Check it out here:

Let’s take a look at the new film posters

Much like the trailer, the Spider-Man: No Way Home posters focused closely on the re-emergence of all kinds of former Spidey foes. Can you spot the Green Goblin hovering there in the background?

Tom Holland shared a second poster from the upcoming film to Instagram on November 16 with the caption “the multiverse is real”.

This poster gained attention mostly for picturing what can be assumed to be Electro’s yellow powers. Spider-Man fans were reportedly impressed to see the colouring of Jamie Foxx’s character’s powers changed so they’re true to the comics — rather than the blue we saw in The Amazing Spider-Man.

Sony also released a bunch of new posters. Here we have three that highlight the returning villains of the franchise including Green Goblin, Electro and Doc Ock.

.@iamjamiefoxx returns as Electro in #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/4vHlHydgbD — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) December 3, 2021

There’s also this official poster that shows off Spider-Man, MJ, Doctor Strange, Doc Ock, Electro and Green Goblin.

Who’s in the cast?

As we’ve covered, you’ll see Tom Holland (Cherry) reprise his role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) as Doctor Strange, Zendaya (Euphoria) as MJ, Marisa Tomei (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Aunt May and Jacob Batalon (Every Day) as Ned Leeds.

Jon Favreau is back as Happy Hogan, Angourie Rice plays Betty Brant, J.K. Simmons is J. Jonah Jameson, J.B. Smoove plays Mr Dell, Tony Revolori returns as Flash Thompson and Jamie Foxx, and Alfred Molina reprise their roles as Max Dillon / Electro and Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus. Willem Dafoe is also back as the Green Goblin.

A pretty big deal is the return of Molina, Foxx and Dafoe as their legacy villains. Here’s the three of them talking about their return in No Way Home:

What’s the release date for Spider-Man: No Way Home?

The third chapter in this iteration of Spider-Man was originally slated for an Australian cinema release date of December 26, 2021. But it was actually pushed forward (rare in COVID times) to December 16, 2021.

Marvel fans, we've got some news which is sure to make your Monday better! The Australian release date for #SpiderManNoWayHome has been moved forward to December 16! 🕸️ Who will you be watching it with on opening night? pic.twitter.com/EpmKyK93Tm — #HOYTSAUSTRALIA (@HoytsAustralia) September 6, 2021

Is the film worth my time?

The reviews of Spider-Man: No Way Home declared it definitely delivered. Currently, it’s sitting at 93 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Kristy Puchko of Mashable wrote that “it’s not only an enthralling thrill ride, not only a celebration of Spidey fandom, not only a rousing adventure but also an emotionally riveting drama that doesn’t pull its punches.”

Esther Zuckerman of Thrillist added to the hype, sharing that “Spider-Man: No Way Home is a goliath that feels destined to eat the world, a potent combination of the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe and nostalgia for what came before.”

If you want more Marvel movie news, check out our list of all the exciting projects set coming our way still, here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.