How to Choose a Dishwasher That Doesn’t Waste Your Money

There’s more to buying a dishwasher than finding one that fits inside the rectangular hole under your kitchen counter. In fact, that’s only one of several calculations you should take into consideration when purchasing one of these labour-saving appliances. Physical size aside, buying a dishwasher that doesn’t fit your needs can end up costing you money in the long run. Here’s what to know.

First of all, if it seems like newer dishwashers don’t last as long as older models (like the ones that may have been in your home when you were growing up), it’s not your imagination. Though once designed to last for decades — featuring simple parts that were easy to repair or replace — modern dishwashers only have an average lifespan of around nine years.

This means that you’ll likely have to spend money replacing your dishwasher (relatively) frequently, and that you’ll want to get one that isn’t going to cost more than necessary to operate. Here are a few things to consider:

Energy efficiency ratings

Like any appliance purchase, pay attention to a dishwasher’s energy efficiency rating — which in the United States can be found on the yellow “Energy Star” labels. Not only will it provide you with the estimated yearly operating cost (based on the national average cost of electricity), but also the range of operating costs for similar models, so you can do some comparison shopping.

Water use

The amount of water a dishwasher uses for a cycle goes hand-in-hand with energy efficiency, because it takes energy to heat that water. Plus, if you live somewhere where you pay for water, that’s another bill to consider.

Capacity

It typically takes a household of one or two people a lot longer to fill up a dishwasher than a family with multiple children or generations under one roof. And yet, most dishwashers are the same size. Smaller households may want to consider a countertop dishwasher. If these aren’t on your radar, allow Lifehacker’s own A.A. Newton to enlighten you.