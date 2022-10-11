Looking For Jumpscares This Halloween? These Games Will Leap Right Out at You

It’s spooky season, so what better time to curl up on a dark evening and scare yourself silly with some terrifying video games. If you’re one of those people who love a good jumpscare, these games are definitely for you. Try to tick them all off your list before October 31.

This game has been super popular with Twitch streamers over the past few months, and it’s easy to see why. In The Mortuary Assistant, you are a new graduate from mortuary school who has just got their first job at a funeral home. The jumpscares feature both demons and dead bodies (yeah, the ones you’re trying to embalm). This game is absolutely terrifying, and a fun, challenging one to master, too.

Launching in 2016, Dead by Daylight is a popular four-on-one horror survival game. The beauty of Dead by Daylight is that every single jumpscare is different — because the ‘killer’ is played by a real person, they’re always going to find new ways to pop up out of no where and scare the living daylights (ha!) out of you. This is definitely one to play with your friends!

Sometimes low-budget indie games have some of the very best jumpscares. Remember Slenderman? Broken Through is another indie gem that is sure to scare you silly. Without giving too much away, your best friend Leo has gone missing. Seven years on, you’ve inherited all his possessions — and something’s not sitting right. Broken Through is free to download too — but if you enjoy it you should definitely donate to the creator!

The Resident Evil franchise is arguably the scariest collection of video games ever made, and the most recent addition, Resident Evil Village, packs a hefty punch. You’ll guide Ethan Winters on his latest journey to rescue his daughter Rose, through an eerie, old-fashioned village that has some seriously creepy stuff going on. Cue zombie jumpscares.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is the first instalment in what is now a huge horror franchise spanning many titles, but when it comes to FNAF there’s still nothing quite like the original. You’ll play as an employee at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a children’s restaurant that features some pretty suspicious animatronics.

