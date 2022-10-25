5 Things from The 2022 Federal Budget That Australians Should Know About

For the second time this year, we’ve got a new federal budget. The Labor government has outlined how it wants to spend the country’s money now that it’s in power and there are some interesting funding and cuts across the board in the 2022 budget.

It’s no secret we’ve got some rough years ahead in Australia following the pandemic, with the country on the brink of recession. So how does the new budget help to curb that?

Main takeaways from Labor’s 2022 federal budget

1. Renewables and the environment

After promising basically nothing in the previous budget, Labor’s new plan actually has room for renewables.

$800 million is going towards a range of sustainability projects, including things like electric vehicles and the EV charging network, seaweed farming, community batteries and solar banks.

$2.3 billion is also going towards environmental and conservation projects. Some of that money is going to threatened species plans and expanding the Indigenous Protection Areas program. Some money is going towards making the public sector carbon neutral.

All in all, it’s a hell of a lot more than we saw under the previous government.

2. Housing

We all know the cost of owning a house has skyrocketed, particularly recently, so what’s the government’s plan? Build more houses.

The federal budget is putting money towards building 1 million new homes over five years, starting in 2024.

That may sound like a lot, but apparently, it’s the same trajectory we’ve already been on, with data showing over 900,000 homes have been built in the five years up to March 2022.

3. Health

Health is obviously a massive sector that deserves attention, particularly after the last couple of years we’ve had.

Under Labor’s federal budget, medicines are set to get cheaper, with $787 million spread over four years going towards making the cost of medicines on the PBS cheaper from January 1, 2023.

$3 million is being spent on establishing an Australian Centre of Disease Control in the wake of the pandemic and further COVID-19 funding will go towards supporting the aged care sector.

Overall, spending on health and aged care is set to increase to $548 billion over the next four years.

4. Other winners from the 2022 federal budget

Students going to TAFE are taken care of under the October budget, with the government planning to provide 480,000 fee-free places in industries with skills shortages. $50 million is also going towards updating TAFE facilities.

$4.7 billion is going towards child care over four years, with more generous subsidies going to families and raising the maximum subsidy cap to 90%.

The government’s NBN fibre rollout plan is also factored into the budget with an equity investment of $2.4 billion over four years going towards delivering fibre access to 1.5 million premises by 2025.

Our local broadcaster the ABC is also getting a boost with $83 million being restored in funding.

5. Who missed out in Labor’s new Federal budget?

It happens with every federal budget, but there were some losers this time around.

The economy is naturally in a grim state, but the treasurer, Jim Chalmers, outlined this further in the budget papers, forecasting GDP growth falling by 1.75% over the next two years.

That economic downturn also comes with bad news for workers, with wages not expected to match the rise in inflation until next year.

The arts were also largely forgotten in the new budget, as they were in the previous one, with barely any new funding directives included in the papers.

If you’re interested in perusing the very long federal budget in full you can see the papers here.