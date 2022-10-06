How Effective Are at Home Laser Hair Removal Devices?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

From plucking and shaving to waxing and laser, there’s no shortage of ways to remove unwanted hair growth. The popularity of laser hair removal has been growing over the past few years, and for a good reason. It’s cost-effective, relatively painless and lasts far longer than other hair removal methods.

Until recently, it was only possible to have the procedure done at a dermatologist’s office or professional clinic, but now, you can buy the devices yourself and use them at home. If you’re keen to try it out but are wondering just how effective at-home laser hair removal is, read on to learn everything you need to know.

READ MORE 10 Anti-Frizz Products Worth Stocking Up on For Summer

What is at-home laser hair removal?

Before we get into the logistics, it’s important to remember that body hair is completely natural – we all have it. Whether you choose to remove it or not is a personal choice, but this is just one of the hair-removal options that may interest you.

Laser hair removal works by using high heat lasers or intense pulsed lights (IPLs) to dissolve hair by breaking down the follicles. After the treatment, follicles won’t be able to produce new hairs for up to several weeks. At-home IPL devices work similarly to professional treatments but use lower energy levels.

As a result, they’re more time-consuming to use given their weaker pulses but are still effective. They’ll just take a little longer than what you’d experience by attending a clinic regularly. On the plus side, they’re also a great option if you’re looking to maintain hair loss during professional treatments.

Before going all in with at-home laser hair removal, it’s advised to patch-test on a smaller area and then wait a few weeks to ensure no complications or adverse skin reactions arise. Start on the lowest energy setting first before working your way up. We’d also recommend steering clear of sensitive areas like your face and bikini area – these are best left in the hands of professionals.

How effective is it?

If you type this question into Google, you’ll receive a thousand different results. The bottom line is that it’s different for everyone, so there’s not really one conclusive answer. The effectiveness of any laser hair removal treatment is dependent on your skin type, hair type, number of treatment sessions and the device you use.

It’s important to remember that results won’t appear overnight, so it’s definitely something you need to be patient with. Professional treatments usually take eight to 10 sessions for optimal results, so that at-home laser hair removal will take even longer, given the reduced strength of the laser.

Even professional treatments aren’t permanent, and you’ll usually need to return once every year for an annual top-up. At-home laser hair removal is something you’ll need to do repeatedly to achieve your desired results. It probably won’t be as frequent as shaving or waxing, but you’ll need to go back over the areas every couple of weeks once the bulk of the work is done.

It’s also recommended to only opt for at-home laser hair removal (and professional treatments) if you have light to fair skin with dark hair. This is the complexion that responds best to treatment, so it’s possible you won’t see your desired results if you have darker skin or lighter hair. If both your skin and hair are darker in colour, the laser won’t be able to distinguish your hair from your skin, rendering the treatment ineffective. You can always speak with a professional if you have any questions or want to confirm your suitability.

The most important thing with at-home hair removal is investing in the right device, so we’ve rounded up the top-rated products further down.

Where to buy IPL laser hair devices

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device

While this laser hair removal machine does come at a higher price point, its shown to reduce hair by up to 92% in as little as three treatments. It also comes with four different attachments for different body areas like your legs and underarms. It even has a SmartSkin sensor that can detect the right setting on demand without you having to do a thing – as far as at-home laser devices go, this is one of the best.

Where to buy: Amazon ($729) | eBay ($549) | Shaver Shop ($949)

Braun Silk Expert Pro 3

Most reviewers seem to agree that the Braun Silk Expert Pro 3 is easy to use, has accurate results and is pretty good value for money, especially if you can score it while it’s on sale. It’s said to produce great results in around three months. This device comes with a standard head size and a precision head that allows you to target those small areas of concern like the bikini line, armpits and face.

Where to buy: Amazon ($355) | eBay ($329) | Shaver Shop ($329)

Homedics Duo One IPL Long Term Hair Removal

One of the cheapest laser hair home removal machines on the market is this Homedics IPL device. This handheld laser hair removal machine will rid your skin of any prickliness or bumps, and should only take two minutes when used on your face or 15 mins when used on your legs.

Where to buy: Catch ($129) | eBay ($399.95) | Shaver Shop ($399.95)

Braun Silk Expert Pro 5

This is a bestseller on Amazon for IPL hair removal, so you know it’s a favourite among most. The device can be used on both smaller and larger surface areas with two different flash modes and target each area effectively. It’s recommended to use the Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 twice a week for the first four weeks and once a week after that for optimal results.

Where to buy: Chemist Warehouse ($569.99) | Shaver Shop ($549)