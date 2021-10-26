4 Ways to Trim Your Nose Hairs Safely at Home

Nose hair is one of those pesky things we all have, but some have a lot more than others. If you’ve ever had a good look up there in the bathroom mirror, you might be shocked at the amount of hair you have. Before you start hacking at it though, it’s important to know how to remove it safely. We’re here to share the four best nose hair removal methods you can do at home.

Why do we have nose hair?

Before you start the removal process, it’s important to know that your nose hair (while pesky) actually serves an important purpose for your health. It’s actually the first line of defence against bacteria and germs in the nasal cavity, so you don’t want to get rid of it all. More than that, it’s also part of the system that protects your lungs from dirt and debris that gets into the airways. If you didn’t have nose hair you’d be entirely vulnerable to all these things which opens you up to infections.

So, if you do choose to manage the amount of nose hair for aesthetic purposes, it needs to be done properly and hygienically.

How to get rid of nose hair at home

Now that we’ve established the importance of nose hairs, we can chat about the safest methods of managing it at home. These are trimming, waxing, plucking and cutting (with specialised scissors). Manically pulling out the hair with tweezers is highly discouraged for a bunch of different reasons. First of all, it’s painful as hell but it’s also one of the less hygienic methods of removing hair. So put down the tweezers and try one of these four methods first.

Best nose hair removal tools

Now that we’ve told you explicitly what not to do, it’s time to focus on the tools that are actually safe to use at home. The good news is, you don’t have to be a professional and they’re really simple to operate and clean.

Trimmers

This device is a best-seller for a reason – its versatility and affordability. Coming with 12 different heads, not only can you trim your nose hairs, but you can also shave your face, eyebrows, ears and anything else that needs some tidying up.

Buy the Philips Multigroom Series 7000 12-in-1 ($109) from Amazon here.

The dual-edge blades on this trimmer make it easy to trim nose, ear and facial hair with precision. It’s fu waterproof so you can use it in the shower if you wish, and it has an advanced micro vacuum system to suck up trimmed hair particles into a chamber.

Buy the Panasonic ER430K Ear & Nose Trimmer ($35.08) from Amazon here.

The shape of this trimmer is specifically made to reach into your nose and earholes, making it a super easy trimmer option. It also has safeguards so you won’t hurt yourself if you make contact.

Buy the Philips Series 3000 Ear, Eyebrow & Nose Trimmer ($24.95) from Amazon here.

Plucking

This looks like a torture device but it’s actually designed to be relatively pain-free. The beauty of this device is that it removes your nose hair at the root which diminishes its ability to grow back over time – so less plucking for you in the long run. Just pop the tip of the device into your nostril and pull down on the blue toggle to jerk the hairs out, then go forth and enjoy your hair-free nose.

Buy THE PLUCK Nose Hair Remover ($37.66) from Amazon here.

Scissors

It might sound borderline insane to trim your nose hairs with scissors but it can actually be done (with the right tool). These scissors are a popular nose hair removal method as it’s not painful at all but still gives a very precise trim.

Buy the Nose Hair Trimming Scissors ($37.87) from Amazon here.

Waxing

This product isn’t for the faint-hearted, so if you’re looking for something relatively painless you might want to pass on this one. Essentially, you heat up the wax in the microwave before dipping the sticks in and inserting them into your nostrils. Give it around 90 seconds and then pull down as quickly as possible to rip the hairs right out. You’ll get the satisfaction of seeing all the hair once it’s removed but you may not be able to see it through the tears in your eyes.

Buy the Nose Wax Kit ($19.99) from Amazon here.

Same same, but a little cheaper and it’s formulated with chamomile and aloe extract to help your sensitive nose area as much as possible, considering you’re tipping all the hair out.

Buy Nad’s Nose Wax ($8.75) from Amazon here.