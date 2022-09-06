The Whale: What You Need to Know About Brendan Fraser’s New Movie

It’s film festival season, which means we’re hearing a lot about the hottest films that are likely to take home awards gold in the coming months. However, perhaps none is getting more talk than Brendan Fraser’s The Whale. Let’s find out why and when Aussies can potentially, maybe, one day watch it.

The Whale: Everything you need to know about the movie

What is the plot of The Whale?

The Whale is an adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter’s play which won the Drama Desk Award and Lucille Lortel Award for outstanding play when it debuted Off-Broadway. Hunter also penned the screenplay for the film adaptation here.

This is what we can expect from the plot:

From Darren Aronofsky comes The Whale, the story of a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.

Where was The Whale filmed?

Filming for The Whale took place in Newburgh, New York for just over a month in 2021.

The film is directed by Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan) and is his first project since mother! was released in 2017.

Is this Brendan Fraser’s comeback?

One of the massive drawcards of The Whale is Brendan Fraser in the lead role of Charlie. While Fraser has acted in plenty of projects over the past years, many are calling The Whale the actor’s comeback as he gives a potentially career-defining performance.

THR’s review of the film says “in a film about salvation, it’s the inextinguishable humanity of Fraser’s performance that floors you.”

Audiences at the Venice Film Festival gave Fraser a standing ovation which resulted in some very emotional scenes for the actor.

The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so enthusiastic, Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater but the crowd’s applause made him stay. #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/ZZ0vbFX7Rl — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 4, 2022

Fraser told Vanity Fair that he worked closely with the Obesity Action Coalition to help understand the disease and immersed himself to help grasp the portrayal of people with heavier weight bodies.

“I learned quickly that it takes an incredibly strong person inside that body to be that person. That seemed fitting and poetic and practical to me, all at once.” Fraser told the outlet.

Who else is in the cast?

While much of the attention will go to Fraser, The Whale boasts an incredible supporting cast.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink appears as Charlie’s daughter Ellie and Hong Chau (Homecoming) is also said to give a scene-stealing performance as Charlie’s nurse, Liz.

Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, In America) plays Mary, Charlie’s ex-wife, and Ty Simpkins (Iron Man 3) is Thomas, a religious missionary.

First look at Sadie Sink in Darren Aronofsky’s THE WHALE pic.twitter.com/C78aHlIUlZ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 31, 2022

What are the reviews saying?

The Whale tackles a lot of difficult themes amongst which are food addiction, obesity and fat-shaming, self-destruction and sexual orientation. So far it’s tracking favourably with critics and sits at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

Reviews have universally praised Fraser’s performance, but cited plot and tonal issues as some of The Whale’s problems.

“The Whale can, for much of its running time, feel tonally muddled. Dark comedy juts against deep emotion, languor bumps against speed. Characters give speeches about religion, and they deliver blunt passages of exposition that can feel awkward,” Bilge Ebiri from Vulture wrote.

“The Whale while it has a captivating character at its center, turns out to be equal parts sincerity and hokum,” said Variety’s Owen Gleiberman.

When can you watch The Whale in Australia?

The Whale premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2022, but we’re yet to find out an Australian release date.

The film is scheduled to open in cinemas in the US on December 9, 2022 and, given the Oscar attention this film will surely receive, we should hopefully see it release this side of the pond before March 2023.

A24 has global distribution rights for The Whale. This means it’s hard to say when or who will release it in Australia, but there will surely be a few distributors vying for the local rights.

We’ll keep you posted on an Australian release date for The Whale as soon as we hear more.

While you wait, here are some other major movies releasing in 2022.