5 Water Flossers That’ll Get Your Pearly Whites to Sparkle

Recently, one of my co-workers introduced me to water flossing, and ever since, the whole process has piqued my interest. It might have something to do with the fact that I was the unlucky kid in primary school who spent her childhood having to get filling after filling. But now I can say I’m positively obsessed with oral hygiene (in part because I never want to go through any more tooth surgeries again). So, lately, I’ve been deep in my research, attempting to find the best water flosser to buy online in Australia), and I thought it’d be criminal not to share this research with you all — especially my fellow tooth hygiene nerds.

But first, what is a water flosser?

Unlike traditional flossing, where you manoeuvre a short bit of twine-like material all the way around your mouth to get the gunk out from in between your teeth, water flossers are a device (also known as an oral irrigator) that feed high-pressured water into your mouth to flush out any bacteria lingering in your pearly whites before it turns into plaque. Pretty neat, right?

Does water flossing work better than regular flossing?

While the jury’s still out on the topic, this yarn tells us that a study found water flossers produced a 74.4% reduction in overall mouth plaque and 81.6% in approximal plaque on the points of contact between your teeth. String floss only reduced these categories by 57.7% and 63.4%, respectively. Going by that, water flossers are more effective than traditional methods — but some dentists disagree.

The Mayo Clinic has stated that water floss generally doesn’t remove visible film and plaque as well as string floss. These machines’ gentler nature may make them less efficient at removing anything stuck on your teeth. So, from that, I think it’s safe to say that it might be a good idea to combine the two for optimal cleaning.

And with that, let us dive into my research…

The Best Water Flossers You Can Buy in Australia

Best overall flosser: Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser

Lightweight, cordless and easy to use, this baby is the ultimate all-rounder when it comes to investing in a good quality and functional water flosser. Rated and reviewed positively by almost 34,000 people, I’m not alone in this sentiment. If that wasn’t good enough, this Waterpik Flosser is both waterproof and cordless (so you can use it in the shower if you like). It’s also super easy to use for beginners to navigate.

Where to buy: eBay ($119), Amazon ($129.21)

Best cordless flosser: Philips Sonicare Power Water Flosser

On the topic of cordless flossers, this highly-raved about Philips Sonicare Power Flosser is another great option, and again, great for beginners because you don’t need to worry about manoeuvring around a cord. There’s also three different intensities on this bad boy, depending on how deep of a clean you’re after.

Where to buy: eBay ($129), Amazon ($134.10)

Best value flosser: RENPHO Cordless Dental Water Flosser

Not sure if you’re going to like water flossing? It might be safe to invest in something cheaper to see what it’s all about. One value option (that’s equally as efficient for its price point — not to mention reviewers love it) is this RENPHO Cordless Dental Flosser. Thanks to its four modes — Soft, Normal, Pulse and DIY mode — it’s also a great choice for people who might have sensitive teeth.

Where to buy: Amazon ($61.95), eBay ($69.95),

Best flosser for travel: Waterpik Water Flosser Ultra and Nano Flosser

As someone who loves to travel and is constantly packing (read: living out of) an overnight bag, portability is super important to me as a consumer. That’s why I had to make sure I added a travel flosser in here for you all. This one (which actually comes with two flossers — an ultra and a smaller nano one) is by cult-fave Waterpik, so you know it’s going to be good. But what else does it have to offer? A whopping 10 pressure settings on the ultra and three on the nano, as well as an epic storage and travel case for your escapades.

Where to buy: eBay ($144.78), Amazon ($152.99)

Best flosser and electric toothbrush combo: Waterpik Professional Sonic Fusion Toothbrush and Flosser

You can kill two birds with one stone if you’re in the market for a toothbrush and a flosser because this Waterpik Sonic Fusion Duo Water Flosser offers it all. Fitted with two patented water flossing brush heads, three cleaning modes (brush, floss and brush + floss), advanced water pressure control with 10 settings and a lovely travel case, it’s well and truly got all the trimmings for healthy, plaque-free teeth. The only drawback is that it’s got a cord, which can be tricky to navigate initially. You can read a full review on this one here.

Where to buy: Shaver Shop ($179), Amazon ($396.89)