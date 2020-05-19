Shaver Shop Has Up To 81% Off For Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020 is off to an absolutely massive start, with huge savings on electronics, kitchenware, appliances and more set to kick on for the entire 53-hour event.

With up to 81% off big brands, Shaver Shop is getting in on the action. From Braun to Dyson to GHD to Philips, here are some of the best deals going on right now.

Favoured for its ability to create smooth everyday styles, the Original is a simple and effective styler that glides effortlessly through hair. Down from $210, you can get it right now for $168.

With 5 shaving modes and Sonic technology that reads and adapts to your beard, this shaver will give you more grunt exactly when you need it. Originally $549, a whopping 63% off makes it just $199 right now.

Achieve frizz-free hair in half the time it takes to straighten your hair with a flat iron at just 19% of the regular price. Usually $99.99, you can pick up the InStyler Straight Away Comb now for $18.99.

For fast drying without the extreme heat, Dyson's Supersonic Hair Dryer now features new and re-engineered styling attachments. Originally $549, you can get it now for $466.

Take your flossing to the next level with Waterpik's rechargeable water flosser. It offers 45 seconds of flossing time and is perfect for travellers and smaller bathrooms. Down from $169.95, it's now available for $79.95.

With shaver-like functionality, the Duo One is a pain-free home solution for achieving hair reduction. Originally $399.95, its 71% discount brings the price down to $115.

Equipped with motion sensors and powered by AI, this electric toothbrush can recognise your brushing style and guide you to the best results every day. Down from $499.99, you can pick up the kit now for $219.

Be sure to check out more Shaver Shop deals right here.