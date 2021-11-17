Glam up Your End-of-Year Holiday With a Sexy Caravan

Caravan road-tripping has really been having a moment over the past couple of years. I suppose a global pandemic restricting your travel options will do that for you…

Recent data from Tourism Australia suggests that about 60% of Australians are thinking about or actively planning their next holiday, and according to Aussie caravan, campervan and motorhome rental platform Camplify, 62% of those holidaymakers are thinking about taking a caravan or camping trip.

But while people taking a more localised approach to travel is certainly a side-effect of lockdown and COVID-19, it’s actually a pretty incredible way to see Australia – and one that means you can kick back in a trendy as hell caravan or campervan, too.

Camplify has a long list of particularly luxurious options if you’re looking to plan your summer vacay on the road. Here are a couple swanky examples they recently shared with us that we thought you may like.

Luxe caravan options for Aussie road-tripping

Nellie Melba, Sydney, NSW

This ultra modern, renovated retro RV is the coolest camper in town. Built on a Kombi Chassis, is Nellie Melba, a camper fitted with a bespoke joinery kitchen, a comfy double bed, large scale windows and black out blinds, the perfect little getaway for you and one other. Based in the heart of Sydney, the unique camper can be delivered within 100km to soak up the sun wherever you go.

Hire this caravan from $175 per day.

Dolce Sole Camper, Burleigh Heads, QLD

A custom vintage interior design by Tegan & Ned (Instagram @teganphillipa @itsnedkelly), this yellow Fiat Ducato has a simple & sleek appearance on the outside and explodes with Italian charm and character on the inside. Heavily inspired by the colours and decor of the beautiful Amalfi Coast, this tall spacious layout has a warm homely feel to it and the height you can comfortably walk around in without having to crouch. Dolce Sole is the perfect camper for a couples getaway. It includes a lot of basic comforts and features of a small home from 240v power for appliances to wall mounted projector. This all in one/ ready to go camper will take the hassle out of those camping chores and make it a glamping experience

Hire this caravan from $200 per day.

Boho Betty (Pop top), East Fremantle, WA

Boho Betty is a Beautiful Brand New Jayco Swan Touring 2020. Light and easy to tow. She’s ready to hit the road and take you camping in Perth, WA. Very easy and quick set-up. We will send you off with videos and cheat sheets to help along the way. Perfect for families, sleeps up to 6 people (4 adults, 2 small children). All the essentials are provided, plus a few little luxuries. All you need to do is pack your food, all linen, and pillows. Then you’re on your way, exploring this amazing country side in comfort and style.

Hire this from $100 per day.

One Lazy Sunday, Byron Bay, NSW

A pop-up art hotel on wheels, the One Lazy Sunday, Airstream Hire is a jaw dropping van making the organisation of your next adventure simple! This van provides all the extra luxuries from air conditioning to a coffee machine to pantry essentials. Sleeping four you have the option of taking the family or friends to be spoiled whilst also enjoying nature in its simplest form.

Hire this camper from $250 per day.

Aalto Van Co // Sandy, St. Kilda West, VIC

Hi you! This is our van Sandy, and even though we’re biased, she might just be the coziest camper you’ve seen. We’ve fitted this one out with one thing in mind: how to stay comfortable and feel at home while getting out of the dusty city and into the beautiful Australian nature. We’ve had some of the greatest traveling moments with this baby, and we’re pretty sure you’ll love her too.

Hire this campervan from $200 per day.

KOA – Gold Coast, QLD

KOA is Bespoke Campervan with Luxury fittings and its unique use of space saving ideas make’s this campervan feel so much bigger and more versatile than you could ever imagine. It’s the perfect size for a standard car park so forget the hassle of planning where to park in town or worrying about petrol costs. KOA is a diesel so its very fuel efficient, a total dream to drive! This van is completely self-sufficient (*except a toilet) with a shower in the tailgate to rinse off after you get out of the ocean. KOA has plenty of solar capacity with standard power and USB points to charge your devices so free camping is definitely an option if you’re after some solitude.

Hire this campervan from $125 per day.

Van Halen – The Campervan, West Beach, SA

Travel in style and comfort in our recently built Beach style Mercedes Sprinter Campervan. Suitable for up to three people, Van Halen offers the van life you’ve always dreamed of!

Hire this campervan from $149 per day.

Levante, Manly, NSW

Camping has never been so stylish with the beachy, bohemian styled camper, Levante. This cute van sleeps two and can be converted into an almost queen sized bed with plenty of storage underneath where you can fit up to three surfboards. Also featuring a roof hatch to get a nice draft and a stocked up pantry, fairy lights for night and dishwashing essentials. Levante is looking forward to her next journey with you!

Hire this camper from $105 per day.

Where to go with your snazzy ride

Okay, so you’ve chosen your caravan or campervan… where should you take it? There are endless options to choose from, so we’ve referred to some experts for a few suggestions.

Camplify’s annual report states that some of the most popular road trip destinations around Australia include the below.

NSW: Port Macquarie, Merimbula, Mudgee

VIC: Ocean Grove, Apollo Bay, Sorrento

QLD: Gold Coast Hinterland, K’gari (Fraser Island), Hervey Bay

WA: Esperance, Albany, Busselton

SA: Eyre Peninsula, Kangaroo Island, Yorke Peninsula

TAS: Swansea, Cradle Mountain, Ross

If you’re after specific caravan park suggestions, Australian Traveller has listed out its choices from around Australia, including options like Blue Dolphin Holiday Resort in Yamba, Esperance Seafront Caravan Park and 1770 Camping Ground in Queensland.

This article has been updated with additional information on caravan and campervan options around Australia.