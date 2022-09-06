Pilot Has A Personalised Programs For Men Who Struggle To Lose Weight

Pilot – which you may have heard of before – is a men’s health subscription service that has developed a weight loss program for men that’s designed to help them lose weight long-term. Dubbed the Pilot Metabolic Reset, it tackles weight at a biological level.

It goes beyond what we’ve been told about eating less, exercising more, and that body size is indicative of your overall health. Given how often bodies fluctuate, and the multitude of reasons behind that fluctuation, it’s important to seek out health advice before you make any drastic changes to your diet and lifestyle. This is where Pilot comes in. They offer a full online health assessment and consultation with a doctor before being prescribed the weight loss treatment.

Once approved, the program combines appetite-lowering medication (which mimics natural hormones in your body to do so) while offering ongoing health coaching from Pilot’s support team. This includes weekly check-ins to track physical, mental and biometric health so you can shift and change tune as you go. We all need support sticking to routines, right? We know we do.

Speaking of, there’s also community support in the shape of a private Slack group. You’ll be on there with hundreds of men who are also on a weight loss journey, and there’ll be access to gym, exercise and diet tips. It’s a safe space to share both wins and struggles.

If you’re keen, all you’ve got to do is take an online quiz. If you’re eligible, Pilot will create your treatment plan and your prescription will be sent straight to your door. There are already a bunch of men on board who have seen success.

Pilot’s weight loss program for men starts at $13 a day. Find out more about the Pilot Metabolic Reset here.