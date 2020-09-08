These 4 Steps May Help Your Weight Loss Journey, According to CSIRO

For anyone starting a new diet program, CSIRO’s latest research results recommend going in hard and going at it early with as much preparation as possible. They’ve broken it down into four steps that’ll do your weight loss journey a solid.

Results from a new research by CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, places strong emphasis on the first three weeks of a diet for achieving weight loss goals in the longer-term.

The study of over 22,000 CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet members showed those who achieved strong results in the beginning of their weight loss journey went on to lose 1kg or more per week for the first three weeks. More importantly though, they had better success overall at the end of the 12-week program as the results were three-and-a-half times greater compared to others who took a different approach.

Planning, structure, preparation and self-monitoring

Besides choosing the right weight loss program, lead CSIRO research scientist, Dr Gilly Hendrie places importance on structure, preparation and self-monitoring. This comes after reviewing results of the programs’s most successful members.

Those who were part of the study and lost the most weight in the first three weeks on the CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet, took two days to prepare for the program and used the online planning and self-monitoring tools 50 per cent more than others on the same diet plan.

Hendrie strongly recommends preparing wholeheartedly for any weight loss program you decide to under take.

“Allow two days to organise yourself before you start a weight loss program, including purchasing food and getting familiar with meal plans,” Hendrie said in a media release.

“This sets you up for regular check-ins – we found the most successful weight loss occurred when people viewed their meal plans, used the food tracker, looked up foods every day and weighed in regularly to stay engaged and accountable.

“It’s been a challenging time for Australians recently, with diet and wellbeing understandably taking a back-seat for some people.

“With this in mind, we are pleased to have the evidence that shows, with the right framework, tactics and attitude, people can set themselves up for effective weight loss.”

To find out more about the program, visit the CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet website.