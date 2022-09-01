Guzman Y Gomez Is Giving One Dad the Chance to Win Free Burritos for a Year

What’s better than everybody’s favourite Mexican fast-food Guzman y Gomez? Free, Guzman y Gomez burritos for a year, that’s what. Seems like a dream, right? Well, GYG is making that a reality for one lucky Aussie dad this Father’s Day.

That’s right, in celebration of all the dads around the country, GYG is giving away the chance to win a year’s worth of Burritos.

I don’t know why, but it always seems like buying your Dad a present is the hardest task in the world, so if you manage to win him free Guzman y Gomez burritos for a year, you’re sure to be the favourite child.

In case you forget, Father’s Day is this Sunday, so if you’re strapped for a present to get the father figure in your life, you can put all your wishes into the Guzman y Gomez gods and pray that your Dad will be the lucky winner.

What exactly is the prize, I hear you ask? Well, it’s a free burrito every week for a year, redeemable at any Guzman y Guzman venue within Australia.

How heavenly does that sound?

When does the competition start?

Because Father’s Day is this Sunday, the Guzman y Gomez free burrito competition starts Sunday, September 4 at 12:01 am AEST and will end at 11:59 pm AEST the same day.

That means you’re going to have to be quick to win because you’ve only got one day to become the most loved child in Australia.

I suggest that instead of taking dad out for a fancy lunch, just take him down to your local GYG store and see if you can snag him free burritos for a year.

How to get free Guzman Y Gomez burritos for a year

If your stomach is already grumbling at the thought of free Guzman y Gomez burritos, then you’re probably itching to figure out how your dad or special man in your life can be the lucky winner.

There are two ways you can try to win free burritos for a year. The first is heading down to a Guzman y Gomez store (you can see your nearest one here) and making a purchase on Sunday, September 4. You then have to scan your Gomex barcode when you pay at the register.

The other way to win is by logging into the Guzman y Gomez app or signing into your online account and ordering a pick-up meal from your nearest GYG restaurant on Sunday, which will see you in the running.

According to Guzman y Gomez, multiple entries are permitted but are limited to one entry per qualifying transaction, so each entry must be completed separately.

Should you and your father be the lucky winner, the prize will be issued in the form of a voucher that can be used to redeem one burrito per week for 52 consecutive weeks.

Best of luck Guzman y Gomez fiends!

If you’re stuck on other gifts for dad, here are some suggestions for you.