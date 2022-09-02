12 Stylish and Affordable Glassware Sets, so You Still Have Money Leftover for Drinks

It only takes five minutes on TikTok or Instagram to come face to face with a sea of intricately-textured drinking glasses, wavy tumblers and vintage-looking cocktail glasses. It’s pretty clear that quirky glassware is all the rave right now, and it’s easy to see why.

If you’re one of the people going through a real homewares phase right now or you’re just searching for a unique gift for someone, tumbler glasses and cups should be at the top of your must-buy list.

To narrow your search, we’ve rounded up a bunch of different glassware from various online retailers that hit the unique, fun and beautiful mark in your home. Happy shopping!

MUSE Florence Pink Coloured Glass Tumblers (set of four), $24.95

Never underestimate the power of eBay when it comes to finding some pretty sick stuff. From kitchenware to neat decor, the platform is home to unique pieces — and most of the time — for less. These intricate pink tumblers that come in a set of four for just $24.95 are a prime example. If you’re after something slightly overstated and innovative, these Cute Dessert Bowl-Footed Drinking Glasses ($23.32) will have all your guests asking where you got them.

Cute Dessert Bowl-Footed Drinking Glasses, $23.32 each

MDLUU Coloured Glassware (set of four), $58.91

If you’re looking for inexpensive glassware, I’d start by trolling through the options available on Amazon. You can find a range of interesting glassware and some cool plastic sets that are well within your budget, like this Coloured Glassware set ($58.91). They’ve got a cool vintage design and come in various colours if you’re looking to brighten up your kitchen.

Iridescent Stemless Glass Cups (set of four), $35.77

If you want something a little more chic and sophisticated — that still screams fun and quirky — these iridescent glass cups are a winner. They’re also very affordable for a pack of four.

Yungala Pink Goblets Set of Four Vintage Coloured Glassware, $105.58

We also found these vintage-looking rose-coloured wine goblets that we’re now obsessed with. While they’re a little expensive at $105 for a four-pack, they’re incredibly unique and will look beautiful in a home with a soft pink, delicate aesthetic — I mean, just think of the dinner parties you can throw with these babies.

Freedom Studio Tumbler (short), $31.50, Freedom Studio Tumbler (tall), $39.50

After glassware that has more of a vintage look? Freedom has some really cute textured tall and short tumblers in amber-coloured glass that give off retro vibes. They also have matching champagne flutes that are super chic. However, they only come in clear glass.

Krosno Gin Balloon Glasses, $23,97

Myer is another great place to find some beautiful glassware for every budget. They’ve also got a wide range of glasses from wine goblets and decanters right through to cocktail glasses for martinis and margaritas. Our personal favourites are these Gin Balloon glasses from Krosno, which also happen to be on sale at the moment for $23.97, usually $39.95 for a set of two.

Hand Blown Ripple Tumbler Glasses, $45.40

Another super affordable place to find cool vintage glassware is Etsy. You can find a range of hidden gems with just a few scrolls. Some pieces are actual vintage glassware, while others are a modern spin on an old classic. Our favourite finds are these Hand Blown Ripple Tumbler Glasses, $45.40 (for a set of four) and these Rose Tall Cocktail Glasses, $34.95 each.

Rose Tall Cocktail Glasses, $34.95 each

IVV Speedy Goblet, $199 (usually $298)

Temple & Webster also has a pretty extensive range of glassware that will suit every home, from the bohemian bode to the bachelor pad. From champagne glasses and wine goblets right through to tumblers a whisky glasses, they’ve got a bit of everything. Our top picks — because we couldn’t pick just one — are the IVV Speedy Goblet, $199 (usually $298) and these gorgeous-looking Timeless Wine Glasses, $39.95 (set of four).

Timeless Wine Glasses, $39.95 (set of four)

Mon Verre Paris Martini Glass Set, $149.99

If you’re really looking for a special gift for someone, Mon Verre does monogrammed glassware that is simply divine. You can choose from a range of elegant wine glasses (stem and stemless), whisky glasses, champagne flutes, beer and martini glasses, and have them monogrammed with someone’s initials for that extra special touch. Prices start at $79.99 for a single glass and cap out at $149.99 for a set of two.