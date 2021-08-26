Here’s Where to Buy Those Sunset Projection Lamps You Keep Seeing Everywhere

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Golden hour is a truly magical time of day where everything looks beautiful, and all feels right in the world. It’s the best time to take selfies, stare up at the sky and bask in the glory of the golden glow. Given how much we all love this magical time, it makes sense we’ve become even more obsessed with a gadget that can recreate it—enter: the sunset lamp.

READ MORE 5 Stylish Home Decor Updates You Can Make For Under $60

What is a sunset lamp?

Sunset projection lamps have been blowing up all over social media, and it’s not hard to see why. Basically, they’re a specialised light that projects a warm, beautiful glow across your room (whether that’s on the ceiling, walls or anywhere else you fancy having it). It can transform any space into a calming oasis where everything is drenched in the soft sun. They’re similar to galaxy projectors, but instead of staring up at the stars, it feels like you’re floating in the sun.

The lamps initially blew up on TikTok, with videos featuring the product having over a million views collectively. Given that we’re heading into winter and the sun is setting far too quickly, they’re becoming a homewares staple to keep the daylight glow going a little bit longer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨ Lil Ahenkan ✨ Sydney, AUS (@flex.mami)

Best sunset projection lamps in Australia

Whether you’re looking to create a warm glow or a fiery blaze, there’s a sunset lamp out there for every kind of golden hour fanatic. We’ve rounded up our favourites ranging from surprisingly affordable to undeniably boujie.

Happy basking, friends.

Sunset Lamp, $29.98

This is the OG sunset lamp you would’ve seen exploding on social media. This lamp is built to last, with a head that can be rotated 180 degrees. This allows you to change the size of the sunset as you cast it onto the wall or ceiling, making it even more atmospheric.

Sunset Projection Lamp, $45.65

This sunset lamp gives off more of a red colour than a golden glow which is great if you’re looking for an intense colour option. There’s nothing quite like watching a fiery sunset to help you wind down after a long day.

Sunset Floor Light, $24.90

If you’re short on space, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on any of the fun. This sunset floor light comes with a 2-metre long cable with a switch, so you can pop it in the very corner of your room and still enjoy a warm glow throughout.

Sunset Night Light Robot, $17.41

If you’re looking for something a little different, these lamps come in the form of a little robot man (think WALL-E but chicer). It’s cute enough to take pride of place on your desk or bedside table, ready to be flicked on whenever you need an ambient moment.

‘Halo One’ Sunset Floor Lamp by Mandalaki Studio, $1,200

We had to include a boujie option in the round-up, and this is definitely it. This lamp is a lot taller than the others we’ve suggested, so if you’re happy for it to take pride of place in your room, then it’s definitely worth the investment.