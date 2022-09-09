Appliances Online Is Slinging Up to $2000 off Big Ticket Items for Its Birthday Sale

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Yes, folks — you heard it here first. Our friends over at Appliances Online Australia are throwing a massive 17th birthday sale, which means you can get your bargain-hunting hands on a bunch of epic home appliances for up to 50% off. We’re talking dishwashers, ovens, dryers, TVs, microwaves, fitness equipment, furniture, and so much more.

The best part? You’ll also receive free next day delivery on all orders. The team also offer free removal and recycling of your old products, so say goodbye to the days of storing your old, broken white goods in the garage in hopes your local council will announce another hard rubbish day sometime soon.

So, what are the Appliances Online sale details? Well, the deals are live right now and will run up until September 14, so get in quick.

Let’s take a look at what’s on offer, shall we?!

Starting with the entertainment goods, Appliances Online Australia has got a bunch of goods on sale, including Samsung Smart TVs in all sizes, as well as some smaller brands like CHiQ. If you’ve been waiting for a TV wall mount to go on sale, now’s your chance to get amongst it.

No one likes having to fork out for a new washer because they tend to be a significant investment, so when you can get it in the sales, it’s always a win. There’s also a bunch of dryers going for cheap if this consistent winter rain has stopped you from being able to dry any of your loads naturally.

From vacuums to juicers and mixers, Appliances Online Australia has got you covered with an assortment of small appliances going for cheap — and remember, they’ll take away your old ones if required!

Thinking that it’s time to fit your kitchen with a dishwasher to save the hassle come post-dinner time? These freestanding dishwasher deals are on your side.

Winter might be on its last leg, but if you’ve learned anything about this chaotic weather, it’s that it might not be gone for good. So if you’re still yet to invest in a nice, good-quality heater, we think it’s time. Similarly, you can get your hands on an air-con to well and truly beat the heat before it even starts.

Treadmills, cross fits, cleansing brushes and more are going cheap, so if you’re doing up your home gym or just need to update the skincare rotation, we’d check out the goods if we were you.

As if Appliances Online Australia wasn’t already doing God’s work here, you can now revamp your living room or home office, too, with deals on couches (lots of them, trust us), desk chairs and tables.

