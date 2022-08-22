The 7 Deadly Sins of Getting Back in Shape

If exercise came in pill form, literally everyone would have it prescribed to them. The benefits of even a moderate amount of physical activity done routinely are too many to list — but it’s hard to get back into it, and even harder to make the habit stick longterm. If you, like many of us, have fallen into sedentary habits over the last few months or decades, try avoiding these seven deadly sins of exercise to finally increase your odds of success.

Going too hard (or too soft) at the start

If you’ve been motionless for a time and you’re finally getting it together to go out there and play tennis/lift weights/walk around your neighbourhood, your motivation can easily overtake your body. Trying to go from a dead stop to running a 5K might be possible, but it’s more likely to lead to discouragement and even injury.

You also shouldn’t be too precious with yourself. It’s generally fine to work out if you’re feeling a little sore from your last workout, and ibuprofen and ice are used by top athletes, so you can use ’em occasionally too.

Spending a ton of money

A lot of people sign up for an expensive, ironclad gym contract, drop a ton of money on gear and clothing, or buy home equipment with the idea that the monetary outlay will motivate them to actually use the gym membership and/or wear the leggings. It usually doesn’t work this way, which is why you can buy secondhand NordicTracks for a song. It’s a better idea to get into a regular routine of exercising and buy clothing, equipment, and memberships as you need them. Taking a jog, doing some yoga, doing pushups, etc. are free, and sometimes the $14-per-month gym is really all you need. Once you’re in the habit, you can buy a new mat or expensive running shoes.

Changing your diet radically

This was a suggestion from Lifehacker’s senior health editor Beth Skwarecki: If you’re exercising to be more healthy, it doesn’t have to go along with dieting. She suggests losing weight slowly with a combination of strength training and protein to keep your muscle mass and strength. Some people have a tendency to make fitness part of an all-or-nothing oath, like: “I’m going to be a 100% healthy person in everything I do, starting now!” But it’s better to take things in small steps for most people.

Expecting instant success

Despite the more colourful claims of the fitness industry, it takes time to get into better shape, and there’s no way around it. No one has 30-day abs. There are no 15-minute thighs. The time expenditure can be particularly frustrating if you were once in decent shape, but you fell into laziness. But you still need to put in the time — if you used to be a runner and you took a decade off, you’re not going to be able to start out with a 10K on your first day back. Give yourself some time to see the results you want.

Worrying about what other people think

This is a huge one for people who are overweight, and for good reason — dunking on big people is way too common, and there are (a few) arseholes out there who seem to particularly dislike when an overweight person does something active. But remember: This is a bigger problem in your mind than in the world. The vast majority of people you’ll see in a gym or out on a trail don’t care about you one way or the other (unless you don’t wipe down the machines or rack your weights). If anyone even notices you at all, they’re way more likely to think “good for them” for a passing second than anything else.

Picking an exercise you hate

I actually like mindless cardio. I find it relaxing to zone out on my thoughts or music while cranking a bicycle up a hill, but a lot of people can’t stand it and prefer lifting heavy things. Different strokes. There are so many ways you can be more active — ski-jumping, walks in the parks, yoga, fencing, ballroom dancing, pogo-sticks, etc. — that there has to be something you enjoy doing. Find it and do that, not the thing you hate.

Worrying about what’s best or optimal

Another great suggestion from Beth Skwarecki: A lot of beginners worry about the optimum number of reps, what supplements they need, the best workout schedule, and other minutia. Forget all that. As a beginner, it literally doesn’t matter.

The important thing is doing it — putting on the sneakers, rolling out the mat, hopping on the bike, and doing it. If you’re only good for five minutes, that’s better than no minutes, and you can do 10 minutes tomorrow. Or four minutes tomorrow and seven minutes on Wednesday — as Beth puts it, “Just get in the gym and do something.”