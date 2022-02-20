Kmart’s New Homewares Range Will Revitalise Every Room for Cheap

If staying inside for two years has inspired you to redecorate a little (or a lot), the good news is it doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Kmart Australia has announced its new Living Collection of homewares with a range of stylish pieces for all areas of your home.

Kmart’s new collection adds to its existing range of homewares with new designs in the kitchen, living and bedroom spaces. The new range dropped on Thursday, February 17, so you can head over to your local Kmart or go to the website to check it all out.

We’ll pick out some of the highlights for you below.

Kmart homewares range highlights

Dining

Sage Green 12 piece dinner set – $25

Blush Pink 12 piece dinner set – $25

Large Acacia Round Serving tray – $15

Sage Green Crackle tray – $20

Blush Pink Crackle tray – $20

3 Pack Check Tea Towels – $6

Sable bowls – $3.50 ea

Sable mug – $3.50

Living Room

Rattan Bar Cabinet – $119

Hugo Side Table – $39

Luxe Blue Rug – $59

Poppy Cushion (Grey) – $16

Oak Display Storage – $79

3 Cube storage – $45

Teardrop bean bag – $15

Finn Side table – $29

Finn Coffee Table – $39

Occasional Chair – $59

Throne Bookshelf – $89

Stewart Round Dining Table – $149

Thorne Buffet Black – $149

Charles Wool Blend Beige Rug (X Large) – $149

Bedroom

King Bed Boucle Bedhead – $179

Soft touch sheet set – Queen Bed (Blue/Pink/Grey) – $22

Soft touch sheet set – Double Bed (Blue/Pink/Grey) – $20

Soft Touch sheet set – Single Bed (Blue/Pink/Grey) – $19

Axel Cotton Flannelette Sheet set – King Bed – $39

Marle Cotton Flannelette Sheet set – King Bed (Grey) – $45

Hudson Quilted Quilt Cover Set – Super King Bed (Grey) – $56

Grace Quilt Cover Set – King Bed (Grey) – $50

Grace Quilt Cover Set – Queen Bed – $45

Ashton Throw – Grey – $25

Charlie Throw – Black and Off White – $19

Thorne Bedside Table – $49

Appliances

4 Slice Diamond Toaster (Black) – $49

1.5L Diamond Pyramid Kettle (Black) – $39

2 Slice Toaster (Pink) – $39

1.7L Kettle (Pink) – $39

1.7L Stainless Steel Pyramid Kettle (Almond) – $39

2 Slice Stainless Steel Toaster – $39

203L Top Mount Fridge (White) – $429

203L Top Mount Fridge (Silver) – $449

60cm Freestanding Dishwasher – $399

5.5kg Top Load Washing Machine – $349

5.3L Air Fryer – $89

