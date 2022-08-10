Hot Octopuss Is Slinging 30% Off Sex Toys Storewide for Every Kind of Kink

If you’re in the market for a new sex toy, we’ve got some orgasmic news. Sexual wellness brand Hot Octopuss is slashing up to 30% off all their best-selling vibrators, dildos, cock rings, butt plugs, bullet vibrators and more for the entire month of August.

Why? Well, the brand is celebrating everything from the female orgasm to anal, which means the discounts are sitewide.

To get the discount, you’ll need to enter the unique codes (ORGASM15/ORGASM20/ORGASM30 — depending on what’s marked) at the checkout.

So let’s look at what’s on offer, shall we?

PleX with Flex

PleX with Flex, $149.95 (get 30% off with the code ORGASM30)

We’ve got the best-selling PleX with Flex butt plug coming in hot. Designed to be a tickling good time, the PleX is perfectly shaped for anal stimulation and has five different vibration patterns. It also comes with a remote, so you can seamlessly switch between settings without even needing to touch the toy during sex, foreplay or solo masturbation.

Kurve G-Spot Vibrator

Kurve G-Spot Vibrator, $169.95 (get 20% off with the code ORGASM20)

Next up, we’ve got the Kurve g-spot vibrator. Designed with Hot Octopuss’ patented dual-motor ‘Treble and Bass’ technology, you can completely customise your orgasm so that it hits the spot every time. It can be used for internal and external stimulation and is perfect for partner and solo play.

Pulse Duo

Pulse Duo, $189.95 (get 15% off using the code ORGASM15)

If you and your lover want to spice things up in the bedroom, why not consider the Pulse Duo couples sex toy? It combines PulsePlate technology that can (and will) make you both cum hands-free.

AMO Bullet Vibrator

AMO Bullet Vibrator, $69.95 (get 15% off using the code ORGASM15)

For just a little bit of fun, try the AMO Bullet Vibrator. When people describe something as “small but mighty”, they may as well be referring to this vibrator. While we highly recommend it for a little solo session, it’s also perfect for partner play. You can bring it discreetly into the bedroom for a little extra fun.

The Hot Octopuss’ sex toy sale ends August 31. You can shop the full range here.