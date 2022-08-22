7 Brain Teaser Puzzles if You Want to Start a Family Feud This Father’s Day

If Dad’s a puzzle fiend, it’s well and truly time to put his problem-solving skills to the test this Father’s Day. That’s why we’ve put together a selection of different brain teasers and puzzles that will really get his creative thinking juices going — and maybe ruin a friendship or two on his big day. Sorry, not sorry.

From books explaining the science behind cryptic crosswords to a (harder) Jenga hybrid and a jigsaw that only uses a single colour, these gifts are bound to give your old man’s brain a good workout. Oh, and they’re a whole lot more fun than just buying the usual undies n’ socks.

And, as an added bonus, none of these cost more than $45!

Affectionately coined ‘the ruiner of all friendships’ in our family, this brain-teasing guessing game forces one player to pick a sequence of coloured bulbs. This sequence cannot be shared with the group as the player’s opponents will then proceed with 12 guesses (with clues along the way) to pick the winning order and colour of the bulbs. May the best player win.

Mastermind puzzle.

If you’re a fan of 3D puzzles that test spatial awareness, this brain teaser definitely lives up to its namesake. Using the 54 individual pieces, you need to combine them in such a way that they create a perfect cube. That’s no leftover pieces, no empty holes and no parts sticking out.

It sounds pretty easy, but this brain teaser is a lot trickier than you think. If you’re someone who likes to take things slowly, putting things aside so you can take a break and reproach it with fresh eyes, this puzzle is a great choice.

3D Wooden Brain Teaser Puzzle.

David Astle knows a thing or two about crosswords. After all, he’s responsible for making them for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald. His latest non-fiction book, Rewording The Brain, is an interesting look into recent neural studies about how puzzle-solving (specifically cryptic crosswords) and wordplay are beneficial in helping to boost your brainpower and lower the chances of memory loss.

The second half of the book is dedicated to showing the reader how to crack even the trickiest cryptic crosswords. The book also includes 50 crosswords, so you can sharpen those puzzle-solving skills right away.

Rewording the Brain.

You can’t really go wrong with a Rubik’s Cube. They’re an all-time classic puzzle where the goal is to match the colours on all six of the cubes’ faces. The current record for the fastest solve is 3.47 seconds, so you better start training.

Rubik's Original 3×3 Cube.

If you love a good board game, Rush Hour is a great game you can play by yourself or with others. The aim of this logic game is to successfully navigate the red car from the parking lot by moving around the other gridlocked vehicles. It sounds simple, but it can be anything but.

As a bonus, if you’ve been working from home recently and miss the daily routine of heading to your job, this is a fun reminder of the frustrating slog that is rush hour traffic jams.

Rush Hour.

How much more black could this puzzle be? The answer is none. No more black. Ravensburger’s KRYPT isn’t your average jigsaw puzzle. Every piece is the exact same shade of black, so putting it together is an extra challenge.

It’s a tricky jigsaw puzzle, where you really need to pay attention to the pieces that you’re laying down. There is a pattern that can be followed, you just need to make sure you have the exact right piece.

Ravensburger's KRYPT Jigsaw puzzle.

Inspired by the great philosopher Aristotle, the aim of this numerical puzzle is to have the numbers of each row add up to 38. No more, no less. If you enjoy a good mental workout — or are looking for something less tactile when it comes to putting together or taking apart a puzzle — this brain teaser will test you. There are multiple ways to solve this puzzle, so it’s bound to keep you challenged for a while.

Great Minds: Aristotle's Number Puzzle.