Face Yoga Is the Latest Wellness Craze, but Should You Be Doing It?

Face yoga is the latest wellness craze sweeping the internet. But what is it really — and should you be doing it?

What is face yoga?

According to Healthline face yoga is a series of massages and exercises designed to stimulate the face’s muscles, skin and lymphatic system. By massaging and exercising your face in this way, the goal is to ease tension and help to alleviate stress. Some early research and anecdotal evidence has suggested the practice may improve the appearance of wrinkles.

The great thing about face yoga is it’s free and you can do it anytime, anywhere. You can also incorporate mindfulness into your face yoga routine. Mindfulness practices like traditional yoga and meditation have been proven to reduce stress and improve emotional regulation.

Long story short: if you’d like to give it a try, it could help you and even if it doesn’t help, it probably won’t do you any harm.

How do you do it?

If you’re interested in trying it out, there are lots of face yoga tutorials available for free online.

While you are massaging your face, try to employ some mindfulness techniques — try to empty your mind as much as possible. Focus on the feeling of your fingers on your skin. Focus on the sounds around you and try not to get caught up in too much thinking. Let thoughts pass you by.

If anything hurts or feels uncomfortable, stop immediately!

Should I be doing it?

More scientific research is needed to determine whether there is any concrete evidence for the benefits of face yoga. In the meantime, if it makes you feel better about yourself, it’s definitely a cool way to incorporate a little mindfulness into your daily routine.