How to Whip up the Best Sticky Date Pudding Ever

When we go out to eat as a family, my dad will always order sticky date pudding for dessert if it’s on the menu. And who can blame him — a good sticky date pud is ooey, gooey, and all-round delicious.

But why should you have to wait until you go out to eat to indulge in this treat? We’ve rounded up the best tips, tricks and recipes to help you perfect your very own homemade version below.

Dates – the stars of the show

The real star of a perfect sticky date is of course the date itself. Dates contribute to the overall moistness of the pudding, and add a fruity sweetness to the mix too. Without a good date, you’re not going to end up with the right sticky texture to your dough.

Dates are the fruit of the date palm, and the fruit is usually at least partially dried after harvesting. Try and get your hands on fresh dates for your pudding — it’ll make your dough a nice and sticky texture, which is ideal.

Bonus fact: dates are full of iron, so if you’re low you might want to have some dates on hand for snacking.

The secret to a satisfying syrup

One of the best parts about sticky date pudding is pouring the hot, sweet syrup over the top just prior to serving. To help your syrup really soak through the pudding, poke some holes in your pudding with a skewer as soon as it comes out of the oven. That way, the syrup will seep through, ensuring that every bite is as delicious as the last.

It also means you can keep the pudding in the fridge after pouring the syrup on, and once re-heated it’ll be as satisfying as it was fresh out of the oven.

The best sticky date pudding recipes on the internet

There are countless sticky date recipes available on the internet, but to make it easy for you we’ve rounded up some of the best right here:

RecipeTinEats – with the option to make individual puds or one giant pudding

taste.com.au – comes with a 5-star rating

delicious.com.au – for a more structure-looking dessert

Donna Hay – with coffee and salted caramel options

Women’s Weekly – topped with walnuts

So there you have it, everything you need to know in order to whip up restaurant-quality sticky date pudding right in your own kitchen. Bon appetit!