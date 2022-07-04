Escape the Rain With These 11 New Book Releases

Well folks, the rain is here and it looks like it’s here to stay for a while. This month, we’ve pilfered through our shelves to handpick only the best new book releases, including the fourth book in The Plated Prisoner series, a stone-cold memoir on the commodification of immigrant food on the Australian restaurant scene and a special recommendation from BTS star, RM.

Our top pick for the month is Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin. While it might seem like a love story, it is most certainly not a romance novel. John Green has called it one of the best books he’s ever read and if you’ve read any John Green before, you’ll know that the man is the king of sad love stories. Think Looking For Alaska and The Fault In Our Stars sad.

Let’s dive into the best new book releases coming out this month.

Best new fiction book releases to read this month

Jesustown by Paul Daley

About this book:

Set in the fictional and remote place of Jesustown in Australia, award-winning journo Paul Daley writes about a historian who flees England after the accidental death of his infant son. This novel delves into the great tragedy of colonial Australia and dissects white history as well as generational moral failure.

After a terrible confrontation with his grandfather back when he was a teen, Patrick was forced to leave Jesustown and vow that he’d never return. Now back many years later, Patrick reluctantly accepts an assignment that requires him to re-examine his grandfather’s legacy, a man who infamously “brokered” peace with the traditional custodians of the area.

Release date: 5 July

Where to buy: Amazon ($26.25) | Booktopia ($26.25) | eBay ($34.42) | QBD ($32.99)

Something Blue by Alex Sarkis

About this book:

Something Blue is a testament to “loving home and leaving home, but never escaping your roots”.

Poor Nicole thought she was about to settle down with her forever when instead, she finds herself picking up the shattered pieces of her heart. After working a dead-end job, she decides to pick up her camera and return to Sydney’s West to rediscover her roots.

There, she reconnects with her old childhood friend, Danny, who begins to draw her into his shadowy underworld.

Release date: 6 July

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.74) | Booktopia ($24.75) | eBay ($33.37) | QBD ($22.99)

Glow by Raven Kennedy

About this book:

Glow is the fourth book is Raven Kennedy’s The Plated Prisoner series and is a whopping 700+ pages long. Another #Booktok sensation, this adult-exclusive series is about a gilded woman named Auren, who was turned to living gold by her lover, King Midas (yes, you read that right). The first book’s themes of Stockholm Syndrome, sexual assault and graphic violence earned it a big, fat trigger warning and notorious #BookTok acclaim.

If you don’t want any spoilers, it would be best to scroll onto the next recommended read on this list.

In the latest instalment of this dark fantasy series, Auren has finally realised her worth and has escaped the clutches of her long-time captor, King Midas. But when news of her attack begins to reach the ears of other monarchs, her newly gained freedom is again at risk. With Slade by her side, Auren must learn to harness her power and fight for herself.

Release date: 19 July

Where to buy: Amazon ($16) | Big W ($16) | Booktopia ($26.25) | QBD ($24.99)

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

About this book:

If John Green has dubbed this book one of the best books he’s ever read, then that’s more than enough reason for us to pick it up. This is a love story unlike any other that centres on creativity and gaming.

In 1987, two kids meet in a hospital gaming room where they spend months in this shared world of laughter, escape and competition – until they’re inevitably separated. Eight years later, the pair meet again at a crowded train station where they find that they still have just as much in common as they once did.

Joining forces, the two begin to work together and build a blockbuster new game that catapults them to overnight acclaim. However, this novel takes a look at what happens to the pair’s relationship after they find success, as well as the ambitions and betrayals that will follow them for a lifetime.

Release date: 19 July

Where to buy: Amazon ($26.25) | Booktopia ($26.25) | eBay ($33.79) | QBD ($32.99)

Best cookbooks to pick up this month

MEZCLA by Ixta Belfrage

About this book:

From the bestselling co-author of Ottolenghi FLAVOUR, comes Ixta Belfrage’s first solo cookbook. Inside, you’ll find a beloved collection of creative flavour fusions, from prawn lasagne and chilli roasted oyster mushroom skewers.

The title, MEZCLA, is a Spanish word that means “mix, mixture, or blend” and can be used to describe music and art as well as cooking. Fitting, no?

Release date:

Where to buy: Amazon ($39.99) | Booktopia ($40.75) | eBay ($49.36) | QBD ($39.99)

Best non-fiction new book releases to read this month

Raised by Wolves: A Memoir With Bite by Jess Ho

About this book:

This coming-of-age story follows Jess Ho, who grew up Cantonese in the racist outer suburbs of Melbourne, where their family’s home cooking was a sense of home and shame. As a result, they emerged out of their childhood with a major psychological complex, but a refined palette.

Their relationship with food eventually cultivated in their grand entrance into the booming Australian restaurant scene. And then, a career in food writing when the once-embarrassing foods of her immigrant childhood were suddenly commodified.

Jess Ho’s new memoir Raised by Wolves explores the ugly and inspiring sides of Australian fine dining – and they don’t hold back.

Release date: 12 July

Where to buy: Amazon ($29.99) | Booktopia ($24.95) | eBay ($31.58) | QBD ($29.99)

I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee

About this book:

Translated by Booker shortlistee, Anton Hur, I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki is about a successful, young social media director who begins to start seeing a psychiatrist when hiding her depression from friends and family becomes too much.

She does what any person would do: records her therapy sessions with her psych over a 12-week session. Throughout this part-memoir, part-self-help book, Baek begins to disentangle all of the feedback, advice, knee-jerk reactions and behaviours that have kept her locked in a cycle of self-abuse.

Heavy with mental health and tteokbokki, this South Korean bestseller is a must-read, according to BTS superstar, RM.

Release date: 5 July

Where to buy: Amazon ($22.49) | Booktopia ($24.25) | eBay ($30.34) | QBD ($29.99)

So You Want To Live Younger Longer by Norman Swan

About this book:

Following on from the success of So You Think You Know What’s Good For You?, Dr Norman Swan is back with the ultimate guide on longevity. After all, don’t we all wish to live a little longer? But more importantly, feel younger?

Deeply researched and written with his trademark wit, this book sheds a light on all of the common diet and nutrition myths we’ve heard over our lifetimes. Which of these exercise routines, diets, superfoods and pills actually work? Oh, and just a heads-up, apparently genetics don’t matter as much as you think.

Release date: 27 July

Where to buy: Amazon ($27.75) | Booktopia ($27.75) | QBD ($29.99)

Time Wise by Amantha Imber

About this book:

If you struggle to get things done during the day or stay on track, Time Wise is an essential guide full of tips and tricks from a real behavioural scientist, Amantha Imber – the host behind the successful Australian business podcast, How I Work.

After interviewing and studying the minds of 150 bestselling authors, musicians, entertainers, entrepreneurs and business leaders (in other words many, many successful people), Amantha has come to identify the habits and rituals that actually work so you can finally get shit done.

Release date: 27 July

Where to buy: Amazon ($26.25) | Booktopia ($27.95) | eBay ($34.06) | QBD ($29.99)

New Crime and Thrillers to read this month

Truly, Darkly, Deeply by Victoria Selman

About this book:

When Sophie Brennans receives a letter on her doorstop from Matthew “Matty” Melgren, she thinks she finally has a chance to get the answers she’s always craved. 20 years ago, her mother Amelia-Rose fell in love with Matty and the charismatic man became the closest thing Sophie has ever had to a father.

But when a string of murders began to take place, it seemed like the serial killer was targeting women who bore a striking resemblance to Sophie’s mother. As a result, Matty was sent to prison. Now on his deathbed, Matty begs Sophie to meet up with him but perhaps she might uncover more secrets than she planned.

Release date: 27 July

Where to buy: Amazon ($26.25) | Booktopia ($26.25) | eBay ($33.59) | QBD ($32.99)

New YA & Children’s book releases to read this month

These Twisted Bonds by Lexi Ryan

About this book:

In the highly-anticipated conclusion to These Hollow Vows, our heroine Brie trapped in the middle of a civil war between fae courts, while her heart is torn between two princes she cannot trust.

We checked in with the #BookTok girlies who received an ARC and it’s safe to say they’re all destroyed. If you loved the first book in this duology, be prepared to cry, scream and stare at the ceiling for days afterward.

Release date: 26 July

Where to buy: Amazon ($18.39) | Booktopia ($19.80) | QBD ($19.99)