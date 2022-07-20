4 Ways to Make a Perfect Hot Dog

Just when you thought they couldn’t be any more days dedicated to food, surprise! July 20 is National Hot Dog day, and in celebration, we’ve got some hacks for cooking a perfect hot dog. To give you a little treat, we’ve also got a delicious Philly Cheesesteak hot dog recipe from 2019 MasterChef contestant, Tim Bone.

I’m definitely partial to a good hot dog and adore how convenient they are to put together. Mostly because it’s literally just a sausage and a bun… what more could you ask for? But I’m always confused about how to cook the hot dog. Do I boil it? Do I chuck it on the stove or BBQ? So many options.

To answer all the questions, Cleaver’s Organic has shared four different ways to cook a perfect hot dog, so you never have to ask again.

How to properly cook a hot dog at home

1. Air Fryer

If you’re someone who likes a bit of crisp and crunch on their hot dog skin, then the Air Fryer is your best method of cooking.

Simply chuck your hot dogs and buns into the Air Fryer and cook for 5 minutes at 200°C.

Yes! The bun is included in the Air Frying process to give you that extra crunch you’re looking for. Turns out you can make a whole bunch of things in the Air Fryer.

The hardest part about this method is deciding what to put on top of your hot dog. Are you a tomato or BBQ sauce lover? Or do you opt for the classic mustard?

Either way, the Air Fryer method is a super easy way to make the perfect crispy hot dog.

2. Stovetop hot dogs

Perhaps you haven’t yet given into the hype and purchased an Air Fryer. If that’s the case, don’t worry you can still make a perfect hot dog.

All you have to do is pop the hot dogs on a non-stick frying pan (this will avoid any charring) and cook over medium-high heat.

For some extra buttery goodness, add a tablespoon of butter into the pan.

3. Microwave hot dogs

Now listen, I know the microwave is a very controversial way to make hot dogs, but it’s kind of foolproof.

Place your hot dogs in a microwave-safe bowl, or on a plate, and put that sucker on for around 45 seconds to 1 minute.

Sure, you might not get the same crunch as the frying methods, but you still get delicious hot dogs in under a minute.

4. Boiling

Maybe you’re someone who doesn’t like the taste of crunchy hot dogs and prefers a softer snag in between your buns. If that’s the case, try the boiling method to make your perfect hot dog.

This method takes the longest out of all of them because you have to wait for the water to boil first. Then just chuck the hot dogs in the water and boil for 4 to 6 minutes until they’ve plumped on all sides.

Apparently, you can also boil your hot dogs in beer, which is said to give them some extra flavour.

Tim Bone’s Philly Cheesesteak hot dog recipe

What you’ll need:

Cleaver’s Organic Beef hot dogs

6 brioche hot dog buns

2 red onions, finely sliced

1 cup of roasted capsicum strips

1 cup American Cheddar

1 cup Mozzarella, grated

Olive oil

Directions:

Cook the hot dogs in a frypan or on the BBQ as per packet instructions In a frying pan, over medium to high heat, add a good drizzle of olive oil and fry the onion and capsicum for a few minutes until caramelised Add both cheeses to the pan and cook, stirring until melted and gooey Toast the hot dog buns, add a good amount of cheesy onion and capsicum mix, top with a hot dog and serve with your favourite condiments

You can find Cleaver’s Beef Hotdogs ($10.00) alongside a range of other products at selected Coles and independent grocers. To find a local stockist, visit Cleaver’s website.

There you have it! Four ways to cook a perfect hot dog and a delicious recipe. You’re so welcome.

Happy Hot Dog Day!