State of Origin 2022: When and Where to Watch the Series

The legendary rivalry between Queensland and New South Wales is back for 2022. If you’re keen to tune into the action of the 2022 State of Origin, here’s everything you need to know.

When does the 2022 State of Origin kick-off?

While all three games of the 2021 State of Origin took place in QLD due to COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, things are spread out across the country this year.

Here are the match details for the 2022 State of Origin:

Game I: Wednesday, June 8 at 8:10 pm, Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, June 8 at 8:10 pm, Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW Game II : Sunday, June 26 at Optus Stadium, Perth WA

: Sunday, June 26 at Optus Stadium, Perth WA Game III: Wednesday, July 13 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Where can I watch the games on TV?

The State of Origin games will be broadcast live on Channel 9 and 9Now.

Kayo Sports also has replays of State of Origin games if you want to catch up on some history over there.

Can I get tickets to State of Origin 2022?

With borders back open again fans from all around Australia can attend State of Origin games in person again.

Tickets for the 2022 games are on sale now via the NRL website. Get in quick!

Who are the reigning winners?

If you’re wondering who the reigning champions are, the NSW Blues took home the shield in 2021. The Blues won two of the three games with QLD stepping up in Game III to prevent a clean sweep.

Overall, QLD is in the lead with 22 wins compared to NSW’s 16. There have been two draws.

Who is playing in the State of Origin this year?

Wondering which players you’ll be seeing on the field at the State of Origin this year? Here is the lineup for each team in Game 1.

New South Wales:

Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels)

Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights)

Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers)

Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)

Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

Tariq Sims (St. George-Illawarra Dragons)

Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

Joseph Suaalii (Sydney Roosters)

James Tedesco, capt. (Sydney Roosters)

Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers)

Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders)

Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Queensland:

Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos)

Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights)

Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)

Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

Daly Cherry-Evans, capt. (Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles)

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

Ben Hunt (St. George-Illawarra Dragons)

Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)

Kurt Capewell (Brisbane Broncos)

Felise Kaufusi (Melbourne Storm)

Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

Thomas Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)

Jai Arrow (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos)

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (North Queensland Cowboys)

Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)

How about the Women’s State of Origin?

You can also nab tickets to the Women’s State of Origin game here.

The event will take place at GIO Stadium, Canberra, on Friday, June 24.

What other updates should I know about?

State of Origin is huge for food promos. This year you can indulge in blue and maroon Krispy Kremes, as well as Pizza Hut slices drizzled in team-inspired coloured sauces (yeah, there’s blue sauce).

And if you’d like to cook some sports-appropriate snacks at home, may we suggest these air fried sausage rolls?

For more on where you can tune into the NRL season in Australia, read on here.

