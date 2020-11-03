State Of Origin 2020: When, Where And How To Watch

The State of Origin is back tonight with its first game to kick off the 3-game rivalry between Queensland and New South Wales. Now that the AFL and NRL Grand Finals have paved the way for live games once again, the State of Origin series has been given the green light for 2020. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game.

When is State of Origin?

For the first time in Origin history the series is taking place at the end of the football season due to the pandemic. Instead of the typical mid-year run, State of Origin will take place over three consecutive weeks in November 2020.

Game One: Wednesday, 4 November

Game Two: Wednesday, 11 November

Game Three: Wednesday, 18 November

Kick-off is at 8:10pm AEDT, 7:10pm AEST, 7:40pm ACDT, 6:40pm ACST and 5:10pm AWST.

Where is State of Origin being played?

Games will be played in Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane. Stadiums will be at limited capacity to abide with social distancing rules but some tickets are still available for those who want to see the action IRL.

Game One: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, South Australia

Game Two: ANZ Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Game Three: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

How to watch the State of Origin series

State of Origin games will be available on free-to-air via Channel 9, with coverage starting at 7:00pm AEDT.

The game will also be available to live stream via the 9Now app or website. Fox Sports and Kayo will have replays following the game.

If you’re looking for radio coverage, ABC Radio, Triple M Sydney/Brisbane, 2GB/4BC, SEN/NRL Nation are all over it. If you’re watching from overseas there are a list of international broadcasters showing the game.

The NSW Blues are coming off back-to-back series wins from 2018 and 2019 but it’s still anyone’s game and the QLD Maroons are sure to put up a fight.