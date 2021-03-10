2021 NRL Season: How to Watch Online, Live and Free

Footy fans, look alive because NRL is on its way back for 2021.

The season will be kicking off with a match between 2020 Grand Final winners Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs at 8:05 pm AEDT on Thursday, March 11 at AMI Park, Melbourne.

With that considered, we thought we’d pull together some quick details for fans looking to stay up to date with games this season.

Can I buy NRL tickets still?

While the games are still very much available to be attended by sports fans around the country, restrictions are in place to keep the events COVID-safe for those wishing to see the action in person.

Anyone attending an NRL match this season is required to maintain a distance of 1.5m with folks outside their immediate group. You’re also asked to stick to your row alone, and folks must keep a two-seat gap between other groups at the games.

There are also rules in place requesting that people wear face masks in spaces where social distancing is not possible – so keep your mask in your bag, yeah?

How to watch the NRL 2021 season online

You can tune into the NRL using Foxtel’s sports app, Kayo, to avoid forking out for a full Foxtel subscription. You can download Kayo and sign up for the basic or premium membership for $25 or $35 a month, respectively. There’s also a 14-day free trial if you’re unsure about whether or not you’d like to commit. Learn more about Kayo memberships here.



You can also tune in using Foxtel’s sports packages, but that starts at $69.

Additionally, you can stream select games for free on Nine’s app, 9Now. And if you’re running a little behind on the action, you can also use 9 On Demand to catch up on match replays.

How to watch the games on free-to-air TV

If you still have an antenna in your house, you’re in luck. Once again, the NRL will be broadcast on Channel Nine.

Plus, Nine has rights to every single finals game including the grand final.

When are the major matches?

As mentioned above, the first game of the season will play out on Thursday, March 11.

The NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series will begin on September 10 with the Grand Final on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

More details on the draw for 2021 here.