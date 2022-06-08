How to Score Blue and Maroon Krispy Kremes for State of Origin

The State of Origin is back in its regularly scheduled June timeslot this year and sports fans are gearing up for a memorable battle.

If you’re hosting a watch party or heading to the game itself, you’re probably already thinking about what to eat (Pizza Hut has blue and maroon sauces if you’re into that kind of thing). The good news is Krispy Kreme has the perfect dessert for this year’s State of Origin.

Support your state with a doughnut

Krispy Kreme is quite the master at creating themed doughnuts. Every year the company releases epic Easter, Christmas and Halloween themed doughnuts and it’s done some epic collaborations with the likes of Nutella and Cadbury.

Now, Krispy Kreme is entering the game with sports-themed doughnuts, just in time for one of the most epic rivalries in Australia.

That’s right, there are now QLD and NSW themed Krispy Kreme doughnuts so you can show support for your team with your snack.

The NSW doughnut is original glazed with blue icing and white icing drizzle. The QLD doughnut, on the other hand, is an original glazed topped with maroon icing and caramel truffle drizzle.

You may have seen these babies floating around last year, but if you missed out, here’s your chance to dig in – no matter which team you support.

When and where to buy State of Origin doughnuts

These limited-edition game day Krispy Kremes will be available for next day click and collect (order by 5:00 pm the day before) or for purchase in-store on State of Origin game days.

If you need a reminder, here are the State of Origin dates for 2022:

Game I: Wednesday, June 8

Wednesday, June 8 Game II : Sunday, June 26

: Sunday, June 26 Game III: Wednesday, July 13

The NSW and QLD doughnuts will only be available at select Krispy Kreme outlets in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria. These are the stores where you can nab a team doughnut.

NSW: Auburn, Central Lee (Sydney CBD), Chatswood, Liverpool, Mascot, Parramatta (Level 1), Parramatta (Level 5), Penrith, Mt Druitt, Sydney Domestic T3, Sydney Domestic T2

Auburn, Central Lee (Sydney CBD), Chatswood, Liverpool, Mascot, Parramatta (Level 1), Parramatta (Level 5), Penrith, Mt Druitt, Sydney Domestic T3, Sydney Domestic T2 WA: Myaree, Cannington, Hay Street (Perth), Whitford City Centre (only available in-store for game two)

Myaree, Cannington, Hay Street (Perth), Whitford City Centre QLD: Redbank Plains, Shell Nudgee, Pacific Fair, Albert St (Brisbane CBD), Acacia Ridge, Surfers Paradise, Brisbane Jetstar (Domestic Terminal)

The team doughnuts will cost you $29.95 for a dozen – with blue, maroon and mixed packs available.

Now, all that’s left is to watch the game! If you’re wondering where you can find the State of Origin this year, we’ve got those details for you here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.