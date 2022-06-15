If Your Furry Friend’s Gone AWOL, These Pet GPS Trackers Are on Sale

Every pet owner knows that sinking feeling of repeatedly calling their dog or cat’s name into the abyss, only to have it fall on deaf ears. Panic sets in and you’re instantly walking the streets looking for your furry little friend, imagining the worst while you pray for the best. Luckily, these days, you can get pet GPS trackers in Australia and beyond to quell your fears.

Pet GPS trackers either come built into or clip onto pet collars and track their whereabouts in real-time via an app, so you’ll always know where to find them. Not only that, but they also monitor the pet’s activity, allowing you to create safe areas for your pet to explore. They can also send you instant alerts if someone leaves a gate/door open and they suddenly become an escape artist.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best pet GPS trackers in Australia so you’ll never lose your beloved fido again.

Pet trackers like Tractive’s GPS Tracker for Dogs have unlimited range, so you can track your pup from anywhere in the world. It also allows you to create virtual fences so you know the moment your dog enters or exits an area you’ve marked as safe, and can send tracking updates straight to your phone.

The Tractive’s GPS Tracker has a dog-friendly design that’s shaped to comfortably fit around your dog’s neck without disturbing their movements or becoming irritating. The pet GPS tracker attachment has a flexible rubber clip that adapts to dog collars of different sizes. The good news, is they also make them for cats.

This particular offer comes via eBay, or more specifically, the official account of appliance retailer Appliances Online.

Where to buy: eBay ($86 with code ‘AFTERPAY10’)

If you’re the outdoorsy type and love bringing your pup with you on hikes and camping trips, this tracker is perfect for the job. Why? Firstly, it can be easily attached to your pet’s collar, and secondly, it uses satellite technology to keep tabs of your furry friend, even when your mobile phone is out of range.

The only downside is that to receive the updates, you must pay an annual or monthly plan price (that varies depending on what features you’d like). But, hey — what beats peace of mind?

When you’re not out in the bush, you can also use this tracker for your valuables like your laptop, or car if you keep losing it in the parking lot.

Where to buy: eBay ($175 with code ‘AFTERPAY10’)

Biotraka Aware uses a combination of three different geolocation technologies to ensure you can locate your pet anywhere, anytime. Its unique Cell Strength Technology allows you to pick up the strongest signal from any Telco provider, giving you neat coverage in built-up areas. Bonus points for having one of the longest battery lives of any pet GPS wearable on the market.

To get started, all you need to do is clip this baby onto their collar and connect it to the app on your smartphone. You’ll be happy to know this particular tracker also lets you set a safe zone for your pet, and if it ever leaves this zone, you’ll get alerts directly to your phone.

If location tracking is not enough for your pet parent anxieties, this device even comes with a bunch of additional features like monitoring your pet’s activity levels throughout the day and storing a calendar for vet appointments and heartworm/tick medications.

Where to buy: eBay ($218.99 with code ‘AFTERPAY10’)

Do you often ask yourself where your cat is? Good news: The Tractive IKATI pet GPS tracker shows you the exact whereabouts of your little feline friend within seconds thanks to the free Tractive GPS app for iOS, Android and web. You can monitor how active they are, check where they’ve been all day and get instant alerts when they sneak away. The tractive GPS trackers can be located accurately and reliably from almost anywhere in the world. Simply attach the GPS tracking device to your cat collar and you’re good to go.

Where to buy: Amazon ($249.99)