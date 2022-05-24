The Tour de France 2022: When and Where to Watch the Race in Australia

Calling all lycra and espresso fans – the 2022 Tour de France is almost here and excitement is building! If you’re a lover of the sport of cycling and want to keep across Le Tour, follow along below. We’ve got a sweet little wrap up ready for you.

What’s the Tour de France?

For the uninitiated, Le Tour is an annual men’s cycling race. It is one of three grand tours that exist in the cycling world, the others being the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.

Le Tour lasts 23 days and is made up of 21 stages: 8 flat, 5 hilly, 6 mountain stages, and 2 individual time trials. The entire course runs for 3,417.5 km.

There is also a women’s competitive race worth keeping an eye out for, Le Tour de France Femmes. It has 8 stages: 4 flat, 2 hilly stages and 2 mountain stages with one summit finish at La super Planche des Belles Filles.

When does the Tour start?

The first stage of the race begins on Friday, July 1 with the 13-kilometre leg from Copenhague to Copenhague and it will conclude on Sunday, July 24 with the 112-kilometre 21st stage from Paris La Défense Arena to Paris Champs-Élysées.

You can see the full route here.

Le Tour de France Femmes begins immediately after on Sunday, July 24 and runs through to July 31.

How can I watch the Tour de France in Australia?

Cycling fans can tune into the Tour de France by watching live on SBS. Replays will also be available on SBS On Demand daily.

You can also watch the Tour de France Femmes on SBS and SBS On Demand after the men’s race wraps up.

What do the jersey colours mean?

As you may have picked up over the years, there are a number of different significant jerseys worn throughout the cycling comp. Certain colours represent specific achievements throughout the race.

The Yellow Jersey goes to the race leader, overall – it’s the one most people get excited about.

The Green Jersey is known as the sprinter’s jersey and goes to different riders according to sprint performance throughout stages.

The Polkadot Jersey goes to the race’s best hill climber.

The White Jersey is awarded to the best performing young rider (under 26 year’s old).

Now, the only thing left to do is to get your bike shorts prepped and wait patiently for the action to start.

This article has been updated to reflect details of the 2022 competition.