Spruce up Your Kitchen With a Cool 70% Off Baccarat, Vitamix and Kitchenaid Appliances

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been tinkering with the idea of experimenting more in the kitchen, or you’re just in the market for some new fancy cookware toys (without the extraordinarily fancy price tags), now is the time. We’ve trawled pages worth of products (from air fryers to juicers) to nab you the best eBay kitchen appliance deals this week.

With savings of up to a whopping $550 on quality kitchen appliance brands like KitchenAid, Devanti, Samsung and more, you can now get your hands on a range of kitchen essentials for a fraction of the cost. What can we say? It’s bargain hunting at its finest — and you don’t even have to leave the house to do it!

So, without further ado, here are the best eBay kitchen deals to shop online right now…

READ MORE 24 TikTok-Famous Kitchen Gadgets That Actually Do What They Claim

The best eBay kitchen deals available in Australia

From storing fresh food, so it lasts for longer to marinating meats and fish, this TOQUE Food Vacuum Sealer is as versatile as they come. Its user-friendly design also comes with five different modes — auto mode to seal off automatically, vac mode for food storage suction, pulse mode to adjust the vacuum suction time, and seal mode provides a seal with no vacuum — depending on your individual food requirements.

You can buy the TOQUE Food Vacuum Sealer Machine ($64.99) from eBay here.

From starters to desserts, the 1.4L container is a kitchen must-have come winter. Why? This baby boasts 10 variable speeds, allowing you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from hearty purées to steaming hot soups. It’s also got a high-performing pulse feature that provides more of a coarse blitz for thicker recipes like chunky salsas or vegetable soups.

You’ll be happy to know clean-up won’t take long either. All you have to do is blitz some dish soap and warm water in the blender, and the Vitamix will clean itself within 30 to 60 seconds — and you don’t even have to disassemble a thing. In saying all this, this eBay kitchen deal is selling fast, so get in quick.

You can buy the Vitamix Explorian Series Blender ($426) from eBay here.

Using the latest filtration technology, this eight-stage Benchtop Water Filter can be used at your home (or in the office) to get the purest drinking water. While eight stages may seem excessive, it’s the ultimate cleansing system to assure your water is free of organic contaminants, lead and all bacteria. It’s also softened, and pH stabilised, meaning no more germs or metallic-like tastes can make it into your fluids.

You can buy the 14L Benchtop 8-Stage Water Filter/Purifier ($52.99) from eBay here.

Rated 4.8 stars by reviewers, this Breville Smart Scoop Automatic Ice Cream Maker is designed to create perfectly textured ice cream every time and then safely store it at the correct temperature for up to three hours. There are 12 hardness settings with choices ranging between sorbet and frozen yoghurt to gelato and ice cream.

You can buy the Breville the Smart Scoop Ice Cream Maker ($442) from eBay here.

Many times, we’ve wanted to cook a bunch of different things in the air fryer at once but haven’t been able to with a singular basket. That’s why this dual basket fryer is a total game-changer. It will allow you to level up your cooking game because you can heat your fave treats simultaneously, so they can be ready to eat at the same time. But, this particular fryer also comes with 12 preset cooking functions to make life easier and dishwasher safe accessories for seamless clean-up.

You can buy the Kitchen Couture DUO 2-Basket 12-in-1 Digital Air Fryer ($199.95) from eBay here.

If you’ve been tossing up whether or not to get your hands on a coffee machine for some time now, this might just be your sign to go for it. While we know the price looks daunting (even with this eBay kitchen deal that offers a cool $430 off), if you think about your total spend on morning cafe coffees yearly — aka $1825 if you get a $5 cup a day — an investment in a good machine is well and truly worth it.

This particular Breville, The Barista Touch Coffee Machine, offers an intuitive touch screen display with a pre-programmed café drinks menu and automatic milk texturing. Its built-in grinder also delivers just the right amount of ground coffee on demand with a three-second heat up time, so you can go from bean to cup faster than ever before (in other words, you won’t miss your train to work ever again because of a morning brew fix).

You can buy the Breville The Barista Touch Coffee Machine($1432) from eBay here.

Create your own authentic oval-shaped crusty loaves that look fresh from the local bakery with this Panasonic Artisan Bread Maker. Initially, it replicates hand-kneading techniques to develop firm gluten, setting the stage for baking light and fluffy bread encased in a crunchy crust. Its two sensors measure the internal bread temperature and ambient conditions, working in unison to ensure your dough rises consistently during the baking process while you sit and relax.

You can buy the Panasonic Crusty Loaf Artisan Bread Maker ($336) from eBay here.

Made from stainless steel and copper, you can now completely change your dinner party game with this fondue set that makes the most luscious melted cheese or chocolate. All you have to do is serve it with some crusty bread or marshmallows and strawberries for an easy lift entree or dessert. The ceramic bowl is microwave and oven safe, and you can keep the ingredients warm by lighting the burner on the base with the included Swiss fire gel.

You can buy the Swissmar Lausanne 11-Piece Fondue Set ($190.80) from eBay here.

Tis’ the season to get on the homemade french fries and roast chicken train (made with little to no oil, mind you) using the large 7.2L Westinghouse Opti Fry Air Fryer. This nifty must-have uses rapid hot air circulation to fry, bake, roast, grill, and toast your food. Its exterior also stays cool for safety, while the inner tray is non-stick for effortless cleaning.

You can buy the Westinghouse 7.2L Opti-Fry Air Fryer Oven ($202) from eBay here.

This versatile Westinghouse Countertop Microwave Oven features a 23-litre internal capacity and 270-millimetre turntable, which is great if you live in a smaller household. It’s also got a super versatile suite of cooking options, with six programmed cooking functions, auto weight defrosting programs, and a quick-start feature.

You can buy the Westinghouse 23L Countertop 800W Microwave Oven ($208) from eBay here.

If you’re sick of using a manual pasta maker — I’m talking about the one that takes approximately five business days to make two servings — then it’s time to invest in this Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker. Featuring dough kneading and mixing capabilities, as well as the option to make eight different styles of pasta/noodles, from macaroni to fettuccine (and even dumpling skins!), your weekly meal plan will be bursting with endless options.

You can buy the Philips Original Pasta and Noodle Maker ($337) from eBay here.

It’s rare to see big-ticket Samsung products on sale, and today we’ve found this lil’ needle in an eBay kitchen deal haystack. Enter: the Samsung 635L family-sized fridge that can be all yours at just under $800 off its RRP. Not only is it fitted with SpaceMax technology that enables the interior walls to be much thinner — allowing for more storage space inside without increasing the external dimensions — it also boasts a in-built water and ice dispenser. That means the days of manually refilling your ice trays, and returning them to the freezer in hopes the water doesn’t spill everywhere on the way, can be a distant memory.

You can buy the 635L Side by Side Fridge ($1579) from eBay here.

If you’ve just moved into a sleek, new apartment, or are upgrading your existing kitchen appliances to fit a new-age modern minimalist vibe, this glass-bodied, silver, and black kettle will fit right in on your countertop. Its best feature — the blue LED-light feature that turns your water into a lively blue when it is boiling — also adds a neat touch. Aside from its aesthetic optics, this baby offers thermal shock protection, a large, generous spout and an automatic shut-off feature when the water has started boiling.

You can buy the Pursonic Glass with Kettle Electric LED Light ($42.95) from eBay here.

It’s time to get rid of that pesky kitchen equipment cupboard — the one where you’ve got two food processors, five different graters, a slow cooker, a million pans and more. The alternative? This multifunctional gem, the Magimix Cook Expert — or in other words, a whisk, steamer, blender, mixer and dough-maker in one. Oh, and did we mention it also comes with attachments that turn it into a food processor for slicing, grating, mincing, chopping and more? I’ve got four words for you: add to cart now.

You can buy the Magimix Cook Expert ($2124) from eBay here.

Over the last few years, an air fryer has become a household staple thanks to the ease at which you can cook crispy home-cooked meals in half the time span of a regular oven. But, if you’re yet to get your oven mitts on one of these babies yet, there’s no better time than now because this Kitchen Couture 14-litre Air Fryer is going for a cool $142.95, which is 76% off its RRP. Did we mention it also comes with six bonus accessories: an oil tray, rack, filter, rotating cage, chicken fork and fetch tool?

You can buy the Kitchen Couture 14-Litre Air Fryer ($142.95) from eBay here.

Not only do dehydrated foods have a longer shelf life and retain the same amount of vitamins and minerals as their fresh counterparts, but they often boast richer and more concentrated flavours. So, if you’re a sucker for buying dried apricots banana chips for morning snacks, why not consider making your own in one of these ten-tray food dehydrators? Fitted with all the necessary controls to dry vegetables, fruits, herbs, meat and more, you can tick experimenting in the kitchen right off your new year’s resolution list. And for a bargain, thanks to eBay deals!

Bonus points go to the fact each tray is removable post-use, so you can let the dishwasher do all the dirty work.

You can buy the Devanti Stainless Steel Food Dehydrator ($253.95) from eBay here.

If you’re more of a baker, this iconic KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer has the power and capacity for your everyday mixing tasks to easily handle whipping, blending, mixing, beating and kneading. The Classic 10-speed mixer also has a locking tilt-head design that lets you easily access the mixing bowl or change the attachment quickly if you’re working with multiple ingredients and textures. It beats standing over a bowl of cream with a hand mixer, begging it to thicken faster any day. An eBay kitchen deal god-send, if you ask me.

You can buy the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer ($726.95) from eBay here.

Do you need more stovetop burners but can’t afford or justify getting a whole new stove? This Spector Induction Hot Plate is both cost-effective and space-efficient, thanks to being small enough to slot into almost any cupboard. What’s better? If you’re going camping and want to cook your bacon and eggs out in the bush, this portable induction cooker can also travel with you — all you have to do is hook it up to a generator.

Please note: this induction cooker is only suited to iron-based cookware, so please keep this in mind before your purchase.

You can buy the Spector Electric Induction Portable Cooktop ($59.99) from eBay here.

This doesn’t exactly fit under the realm of kitchen appliance, but the sale was too good to pass up. And by sale, we’re talking $1300 off the entirety of Baccarat’s Granite Cookware Set. The kit is a great starter pack if you’re due for a pan upgrade, or if just moved out. Why? It’s equipped with a small and large frypan, a grill pan, two saucepans with lids, a saute pan with a lid, a stockpot with a lid, a pasta insert and two steamer inserts — the full works and more, if you ask us.

You can buy the Baccarat Granite Cookware Set 10 Piece Non-Stick Cooking Set ($499.99) from eBay here.

If you’re sorted for eBay kitchen deals this week, there’s also a bunch of eBay home appliance deals you should have a squiz of here, too.