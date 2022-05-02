Design Trends to Turn Your Bathroom Into a Self-Care Haven

The bathroom is one of your home’s most lived-in areas. Sure, it may not be where all the most exciting activities play out, but you’ll spend at least a few minutes in this space every day – so you want to make that time as pleasant as possible. To help with that, we’ve pulled together a list of sweet bathroom design tips and trends (including Japandi) that’ll help you style the room of your dreams.

Here’s what you need to know.

Bathroom design tips and trends people are loving right now

The Japandi aesthetic is still king

As Pinterest trend predictions for 2021 suggested, the blend of Japanese style and Scandanavian minimalism (Japandi) remains a popular styling trend throughout the home. Between 2020 and 2021, search interest on Pinterest for ‘Japandi’ jumped up by 100 per cent, and ‘minimalist bathroom design’ saw a 4x increase in search interest.

What this means for your bathroom aesthetic is that neutral tones and natural finishes (like stone and wood) are particularly popular right now.

Make space for the ritual bath trend

Another popular trend on Pinterest is the ‘ritual bath’, inviting people to make a real event out of their bathtime experience. The term ‘deep soaking bath’ saw a 145 per cent jump in interest in the last year. We get that not everyone has a bath, but the important point here is paying attention to details that make you feel like the bathroom is a self-care space for you.

The team at Lounge Lovers is leaning into that idea, sharing that your bathroom should be an inviting space; one that calls people to sit back and relax. They suggest using elements like wooden stools or an ottoman to help create a luxurious setting.

That may also mean you use loads of scented candles or use bath linens in shades that feel calming to you. Joshua Nunan, the Home Buying Manager for THE ICONIC, shared with us over email that you can “create a ‘spa at home’ atmosphere by transforming your bathroom into your personal space of sanctuary. Think neutral earthy tones, minimalist styling and aromatherapy to enhance your daily dose of zen” .

If you’re after specific pieces, Nunan suggested: “this Ettitude Waffle Towel Set and Aura Home Waffle Bath Mat, SENSORI + Soy Candle and the Endota Essential Oil Burner to achieve a relaxing at-home spa experience”. And if you want to elevate the experience further, “try an option like one of these Crosley Turntables”.

Use your mirrors wisely

As Lounge Lovers and Three Birds Dream Home share in their blog, mirrors are a great way to introduce consistency in your design. “There’s something incredibly satisfying and soothing about being in a space where the shapes echo one another,” they write.

Choosing a mirror that compliments the shape of your bathtub or sink is a subtle way to create a sense of flow. You may even find that the mirror becomes the central piece of your bathroom – far more than just a place to check if you have something stuck in your teeth.

Former contestants from The Block, Josh and Jenna – who have recently teamed up with Catch – also added that “Mirrors and white walls are great ways to reflect light around a space and make it feel bigger”.

Mix up your materials

If you’re diving into the Japandi trend we mentioned above, chances are you’ll be looking at natural elements like wood. That doesn’t mean you can’t use hints of harder finishes – like metallic (bronze or gold) taps and towel racks.

“For a well-balanced home, you need to match hard and soft finishes,” Josh and Jenna explained. Think ceramic vases to warm up the tiles of your bathroom, as an example.

For those unsure where to start, Lounge Lovers suggests looking at bronze metallics combined with shades of green as a nice way to blend luxury with “a breath of fresh air”.

Other simple ways to add new textures and materials into the space is with stylish bathroom mats, rugs and fresh shower curtains.

Cut the clutter

The bathroom is often one of the messiest spaces in a home. Yes, you use a lot of different products here – but that doesn’t mean they all need to be visible. Toothbrushes and serums are useful, but they shouldn’t be spilling all over the place.

On this, Nunan said, “Get rid of benchtop clutter with trays and holders that are not only functional but can act as complementary design features. Currently, I am loving this Greg Natale tray to offer organisation and style in one”.

Apartment Therapy shares that according to real estate agent Mihal Gartenberg, “Minimalist decor and decreased clutter is a great way to make your bathroom look more expensive. It gives a feeling of space and cleanliness, which are great elements if you’re looking to give a different feel to your bathroom.”

As a start, opt for stylish, reusable bottles that fit your bathroom’s design aesthetic (it’s also better for the environment) and display the items you personally like as you would decorative pieces. Everything else should be stored away where possible. And if you decide that you’d like to introduce some art into the bathroom, minimalist pieces will be the safest bet.

Now that you're all set for bathroom design tips, check out our yarn on how to spruce up your bedroom space here.