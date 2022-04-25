State of Origin 2022: When and Where to Watch the Series

The legendary rivalry between Queensland and New South Wales is back in 2022. If you’re keen to tune into the action of the 2022 State of Origin, here’s everything you need to know.

When does the 2022 State of Origin kick-off?

While all three games of the 2021 State of Origin took place in QLD due to COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, things are spread out across the country this year.

Here are the match details for the 2022 State of Origin:

Game I: Wednesday, June 8 at Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Game II: Sunday, June 26 at Optus Stadium, Perth WA

Game III: Wednesday, July 13 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Where can I watch the games on TV?

Traditionally the State of Origin games have been broadcast live on Channel 9 and 9Now.

Expect things to be the same this year but we’ll come back to you with confirmed channels and game times when they’re announced.

Can I get tickets to State of Origin 2022?

With borders back open again fans from all around Australia can attend State of Origin games in person again.

Tickets for the 2022 games are on sale now via the NRL website. Get in quick, they’re sure to sell out fast!

Who are the reigning winners?

If you’re wondering who the reigning champions are, the NSW Blues took home the shield in 2021. The Blues won two of the three games with QLD stepping up in Game III to prevent a clean sweep.

Overall, QLD is in the lead with 22 wins compared to NSW’s 16. There have been two draws.

How about the Women’s State of Origin?

You can also nab tickets to the Women’s State of Origin game here.

The event will take place at GIO Stadium, Canberaa, on Friday, June 24.

For more on where you can tune into the NRL season in Australia, read on here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.