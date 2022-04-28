CommBank Customers Can Save 30% On an NBN Plan Right Now

If you’re a customer with Australia’s largest bank, you score 30% off your NBN bill for a year if you’re willing to change providers. All you need to do is use your CommBank card for billing when you sign up for a plan with More, a telco partially owned by CommBank itself.

Here are More’s NBN plans:

Excluding the 30% discount, More’s NBN plans aren’t exceptionally competitive. They tend to slant toward the higher end of the pricing spectrum for their respective speed tiers. 30% off makes them a whole more compelling, however. When you factor in the saving, here’s what you’ll pay for More’s plans as a CommBank customer:

· NBN 25 was $66 per month – $46.20 per month with discount

· NBN 50 was $77 per month – $53.90 per month with discount

· NBN 100/20 was $99 per month – $69.30 per month with discount

· NBN 100/40 was $109 per month – $76.30 per month with discount

· NBN 250 was $119 per month – $83.30 per month with discount

For comparison, here are some of the cheapest NBN 50 plans on the market:

Here are some of the cheapest NBN 100 plans:

And here are some of the cheapest NBN 250 plans:

While More’s discount doesn’t make it that much cheaper than alternatives on most speed tiers, it’s worth remembering that the promo lasts for an entire year. Most other providers only offer discounts for the first six months, so you’re saving a lot longer with More. More’s plans are still contract-free, so you can always leave after the discount runs out.

More is however especially attractive when it comes to NBN 250 plans. The cheapest discount NBN 250 plan you’ll find is $89 per month from MyRepublic for your first six months and $99 per month thereafter. That’s a total first year cost of $1,128 with MyRepublic, compared to a first year cost of $999.60 with More’s discounted plan.

To get these prices, make sure you select CommBank Customer Pricing when you sign-up and pay using your CommBank card.

If you haven’t heard of More before, we’re not surprised. While More has been around for a couple of years, until recently it’s been a business-focused provider. More is however the sister brand to Tangerine Telecom, which has become known for its budget-friendly plans. CommBank acquired a 25% stake in both More and Tangerine in July last year, hence the discount for its customers.

Going forward, CommBank plans to integrate More and Tangerine into the CommBank app.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.